No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns, SEC Tournament: Live Game Updates
It seems to appear that we have a tiebreaker upon us.
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies will square off against the Texas Longhorns in the third Lone Star battle on the court this season.
Each team boasts a home win over the other, with the Aggies taking a hefty 80-60 victory in College Station on January 4 to open up the conference play, and the Longhorns took a last-second victory three weeks later inside the Moody Center.
Fast forward a month and a half later, and the two schools meet again, this time in round two of the SEC Tournament.
The Longhorns sit just above .500 with an 18-14 record, while the Aggies ride in on a 22-9 record as well as an upset of then-No. 1 Auburn a little over a week ago.
Thanks to their high seeding in the conference bracket, Texas A&M received a bye through the first round, while the Longhorns had to endure a tough first round battle just yesterday against the Vanderbilt Commodores, ultimately winning 79-72.
Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network from Nashville, and we will be right here with live updates as the action unfolds on the court from the Bridgestone Arena.
FIRST HALF
Under-16 Media Timeout
The Aggies strike first with a bucket by Henry Coleman III, but a controversial no call on a potential goaltend the next possession prevents additional points for the Aggies. Manny Obaseki sinks a three to give the Aggies an early lead and later draws a foul and sinks both free throws. Solomon Washington comes through with a clean block to keep the lead for Texas A&M.
Texas A&M 7, Texas 6
Under-12 Media Timeout
Andersson Garcia comes out of the timeout and nails a dagger from beyond the arc to extend the Aggie lead, only for Texas guard Tre Johnson to answer right back with a long shot of his own. After a back-and-forth contest of blocked shots and intense defense, Wade Taylor sinks an and-1 shot to reach 2,000 career points for his career.
A defensive first few minutes has kept it close up to this point.
Texas A&M 12, Texas 11