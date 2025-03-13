All Aggies

No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns, SEC Tournament: Live Game Updates

The Aggies take on their biggest rivals on the hardwood for the third time this season.

Aaron Raley

Jan 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dribbles the ball as Texas Longhorns forward Arthur Kaluma (6) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Longhorns 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dribbles the ball as Texas Longhorns forward Arthur Kaluma (6) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Longhorns 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

It seems to appear that we have a tiebreaker upon us.

The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies will square off against the Texas Longhorns in the third Lone Star battle on the court this season.

Each team boasts a home win over the other, with the Aggies taking a hefty 80-60 victory in College Station on January 4 to open up the conference play, and the Longhorns took a last-second victory three weeks later inside the Moody Center.

Fast forward a month and a half later, and the two schools meet again, this time in round two of the SEC Tournament.

The Longhorns sit just above .500 with an 18-14 record, while the Aggies ride in on a 22-9 record as well as an upset of then-No. 1 Auburn a little over a week ago.

Thanks to their high seeding in the conference bracket, Texas A&M received a bye through the first round, while the Longhorns had to endure a tough first round battle just yesterday against the Vanderbilt Commodores, ultimately winning 79-72.

Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network from Nashville, and we will be right here with live updates as the action unfolds on the court from the Bridgestone Arena.

FIRST HALF

Under-16 Media Timeout

The Aggies strike first with a bucket by Henry Coleman III, but a controversial no call on a potential goaltend the next possession prevents additional points for the Aggies. Manny Obaseki sinks a three to give the Aggies an early lead and later draws a foul and sinks both free throws. Solomon Washington comes through with a clean block to keep the lead for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M 7, Texas 6

Under-12 Media Timeout

Andersson Garcia comes out of the timeout and nails a dagger from beyond the arc to extend the Aggie lead, only for Texas guard Tre Johnson to answer right back with a long shot of his own. After a back-and-forth contest of blocked shots and intense defense, Wade Taylor sinks an and-1 shot to reach 2,000 career points for his career.

A defensive first few minutes has kept it close up to this point.

Texas A&M 12, Texas 11

