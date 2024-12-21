Texas A&M Aggies To Receive Visit From Georgia Bulldogs Transfer
Just one day removed after signing former Colorado Buffaloes edge rusher Dayon Hayes through the transfer portal, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies could have their hands on another one.
Edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba, a St. Louis native, spent his first two seasons with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal a little over a week ago, and will be paying a visit to College Station as he searches for a new home.
M'Pemba played in 11 games as a true freshman during the 2023 season, tallying six tackles during the year. He made four appearances this year for the Bulldogs, but was unable to record any stats during the season.
A four-star prospect out of high school, M'Pemba will have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining as Texas A&M is his first reported visit for the defensive end.
The visit comes after a successful week of working the transfer portal from head coach Mike Elko, which saw him pick up Hayes, as well as Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson.
The 2025 season is starting to look good for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Wade Taylor IV Misses First Game of Career, Texas A&M Aggies Beat Houston Christian
Former Colorado Buffaloes Edge Rusher Commits To Texas A&M Aggies
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Mike Evans' Football Career
Aggies in the NFL Week 15: Mike Evans' Multi-TD Day, Edgerrin Cooper's 1st Career Pick
Texas A&M Aggies DL Nic Scourton Makes Bowl Decision
Boston Red Sox OF Braden Montgomery Included In Trade For Chicago White Sox Ace