Texas A&M Aggies vs Auburn Tigers Early Preview: Staff Predictions
As the 2025 college football season approaches, the Aggies seek a better season after an excellent 5-0 start in the Southeastern Conference, then losing four of their last five games of the season. One of these losses came against the 4-6 Auburn Tigers, who beat the Aggies on their home turf at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
With this matchup being at Kyle Field this season, the Aggies have the 12th Man as well as vengeance as they set to kick off the SEC 1-0 and make a statement against Auburn, as they fell to the Tigers last season in a four-overtime thriller, 43-41.
The Aggies are certainly looking for a solid start to a 3-game SEC homestand as they host the Auburn Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Florida Gators in back-to-back-to-back games at Kyle Field starting with the Tigers on September 27.
The Aggies will try and get off to an early lead in this matchup against the Auburn Tigers so they won't have to play from behind like they had to last year when Auburn took a 21-7 lead into halftime.
Here's what the Aggies On SI predicts for this matchup as the Tigers come to Kyle Field on September 27.
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
Once the Aggies lost to Auburn last season, it seemed to leave a bad taste in their mouths as they went on to lose two of their next three, including their bowl game against USC, in which the Trojans overcame a 17-point deficit. When the Aggies walked into Jordan-Hare, it seemed like the defense was shaky, as they gave up three touchdowns before Marcel Reed and the Aggie offense could score. This loss was certainly a low point in the Aggies season as they were 5-1 in the SEC, before ending 5-3 with this loss to Auburn and then Texas. With the Tigers coming into Kyle Field, Mike Elko is certain to bounce back with a dominant win over the Tigers and shine both offensively and defensively, leading the Aggies to victory.
Aggies 31, Tigers 20
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Aggies welcome the Tigers to Kyle Field just under a year after a thrilling four-overtime match in Auburn in 2024. Unfortunately, the Aggies got the short end of that game. As for this year's contest, I'm interested to see how Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold does with Hugh Freeze's system, but I don't think it's enough for a second consecutive win over the Aggies, especially not at Kyle Field. Give me A&M in a somewhat close one.
Aggies 28, Tigers 21
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Last year’s matchup between Auburn and A&M was one that the 12th Man will not forget any time soon. This time at Kyle Field, the Aggies should have the edge. Marcel Reed should feel more comfortable going into SEC play after seeing an entire season of it last season. A healthy running back room for the Aggies will make all the difference from last year to the upcoming matchup. Although the Tigers have improved, the power of the 12th Man and an experienced Aggies squad will be too much for them to overcome.
Texas A&M 27, Auburn 21
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer
The Aggies will open up SEC play against Auburn at Kyle Field. I guarantee you that Marcel Reed has nightmares about the way the game finished last season, and this will be his breakthrough game that announces him to the country.KC Concepcion will have his first huge game of the season here against the Tigers. I like A&M to dominantly take this one 31–17, building up quite the hype early in the season.
Texas A&M 31, Auburn 17