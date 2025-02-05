Texas A&M Aggie Jerrod Johnson Staying with Houston Texans as QB Coach
After a disappointing season for the Houston Texans, who despite making the playoffs at 10-7, didn't experience the same type of success offensively that saw them breakout in Year 1 under head coach DeMeco Ryans. Which is why the Texans decided to shake things up, firing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
And while they just hired Slowik's replacement in now former Los Angeles Rams tight end coach Nick Caley as the offensive coordinator. Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback, Jerrod Johnson will remain on staff in 2025.
As first reported by KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, who revealed that after interviewing with other NFL teams this offseason, Johnson will stick in Houston as their quarterbacks coach.
The 36-year-old Houston native has been a name on the rise in the NFL coaching industry. This offseason he interviewed for offensive coordinator roles with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. Which followed last offseason where he was interviewed by six different NFL teams.
Yet, like last offseason, Johnson will remain in his hometown. That is at least for another season. If the Texans' offense does indeed get back to where it was in 2023, then it seems likely Johnson will once again be a coach other teams will want to interview.
At 36, Johnson has already risen in the coaching ranks quickly. After seeing his NFL playing career end in 2016, he started as a Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellow with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, before moving to the Indianapolis Colts in the same role in 2019.
From there he was promoted to an offensive quality control coach in 2020, a role he held for two seasons before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 as their assistant quarterbacks coach. Which then led him to his hometown Texans in 2023, where he has served as their quarterbacks coach.
Prior to his coaching career, Johnson played five seasons in College Station. Where over a 37-game career he threw for 8,011 yards and 67 touchdowns with 27 interceptions while completing 58.6 percent of his passes. In addition to scrambling for another 877 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He'd go on to have a journeyman career in the NFL, playing for six different teams in five seasons.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Receive Five-Star IOL Lamar Brown on Official Visit
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question