Texas A&M WR Ashton Bethel-Roman Talks Family Rivalry With LSU Parents
Texas A&M redshirt freshman wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman is in a much different spot starting the 2025 year than he was when he started 2024.
One of few returning receivers alongside Terry Bussey, Bethel-Roman now enters as a leader for the Aggie receiving corps, namely teaching the ropes of the system to new receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, while also looking to make his own name on the team with his newfound opportunity after last year's main pass catchers either went to the draft or transferred out of College Station.
And in an interesting twist, Bethel-Roman being with the Maroon and White in general is a strong contrast to his family's collegiate history.
"I Throw the 'L' Down In Every Picture Me and My Momma Take"
Despite his status as a potential starter for Texas A&M, Ashton Bethel-Roman was born to two athletically gifted alumni from LSU, as his mother was a track runner, and his father, Mark Roman was a safety for the Tigers football team.
And needless to say, the school alignments make for some entertaining family banter in the Bethel-Roman household, and it doesn't just stop in the week leading up to the game.
"Oh, the LSU game doesn't even have to roll around, I do it every day," Bethel-Roman said in his media availability Friday afternoon. "I'm throwing the 'L' down in every picture me and my momma take."
Bethel-Roman also opened up on how tough his mom was on him, using a comedic gridiron situation, and how it has shaped him into the player he is today.
"Imagine I'm in triple coverage, I'm triple covered, fade down field. I'm triple covered and I don't catch the ball, she's still gonna yell and cuss from the stands and tell me to catch the ball even when I can't and it's impossible, but that's the type of mom that I got," the wideout said. "She's harder on me than my dad is, and it really helps out as I am now."
His father, Mark, was drafted in the second round of the 2000 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and played 10 years at football's highest level with the Bengals, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers.
Bethel-Roman was pretty low on the depth chart for most of the 2024 season, sitting behind receivers such as Noah Thomas and Jahdae Walker, but enjoyed a breakout late in the season against New Mexico State, catching three passes for 35 yards and his first collegiate touchdown in A&M's 38-3 blowout win.
The Bethel-Romans will have to wait until Week 9 for their family feud to reach its boiling point, but as for now, young Ashton will focus on making his own name as the Aggies face UTSA to open up the 2025 campaign in just 15 short days.