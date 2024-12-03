Texas A&M DB Will Lee III Announces Return For Senior Year: 'Let's Run It Back'
Good news for Texas A&M, "The Blanket" is coming back for an additional year of coverage.
Aggie cornerback Will Lee III announced Tuesday afternoon that he would be returning to Texas A&M for his senior year, with a post on X.
The junior out of St. Louis transferred to College Station from Kansas State before the 2024 season and was a major backbone for the Aggie secondary.
Lee's nickname of "The Blanket" caught wind with the 12th Man during the weekend of the Missouri game, where Lee left an actual blanket on the bed of one of the Missouri wide receivers and left him a note warning him of the matchup he was getting into the next day.
Lee would hold true to that, as the Aggie defense held the then-No. 9 Tigers to just 10 points.
The cornerback had 42 total tackles during the regular season for the Aggies, including a season-high nine tackles during the opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He also snagged two interceptions, one against McNeese State, and the other was the 93-yard pick-six this past weekend against the Texas Longhorns, which would prove to be the only points that the Aggie team could muster on the night in the 17-7 loss.
Lee also forced a fumble against the South Carolina Gamecocks, another silver lining for the Aggies in an otherwise dismal performance.
Lee still has one more game to go in his junior year as the Aggies await their bowl game opponent, and news of his return for next year is sure to put a smile on Mike Elko's face.
