Who Will Ultimately Make The 2024 College Football Playoffs?

ESPN, CBS, and USA Today all give their projections with the regular season now in the past.

Aaron Raley

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel dances to celebrate a touchdown as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel dances to celebrate a touchdown as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a hectic weekend that saw unranked Michigan upset then-No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas advance to the SEC Championship, and No. 1 Oregon finish off a perfect regular season, the College Football Playoff has a lot of thinking to do. With the regular season behind us, and championship weekend coming up, the question now hovers above everyone:

"Who is making the 2024 College Football Playoff?"

With the field tripled in size this year from four to 12, there is more opportunity for a dark horse contender to slide into the championship picture, and here is how some of the biggest sports news outlets believe the 12-team field will play out.

One thing we do know is that the Texas A&M Aggies have been eliminated from contention following their loss to the Longhorns on Saturday.

Elsewhere, ESPN has Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, and Penn State with a >99 percent chance to make the CFP, and Georgia, Indiana have a 99 percent chance, Tennessee has a 98 percent chance, Ohio State has a 96 percent chance, SMU has a 69 percent chance, and Boise State has a 68 percent chance as of this article's publication.

CBS has the Oregon Ducks remaining at No. 1 as the Big 10 Champion, followed by No. 2 Texas as the SEC Champion, No. 3 SMU as the ACC Champion, and Boise State at No. 4 as the Group of Five Champion.

The matchups predicted to follow are No. 5 Notre Dome vs. No. 12 Arizona State in South Bend, with the winner playing Boise State, No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 Alabama in Happy Valley with that winner facing SMU, No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Indiana, where a third matchup is possible between Georgia and the Texas Longhorns, and then No. 8 Ohio State hosting No. 9 Tennessee in Columbus, the winner of that match to take on the Ducks.

USA Today also has Oregon, Texas, SMU, and Boise State as the top four seeds receiving first-round byes, and the remaining eight teams remain the same, but in a little different order, with No. 5 Penn State hosting No. 12 Arizona State, No. 6 Notre Dame hosting No. 11 Alabama, No. 7 Georgia hosting No. 10 Indiana, and No. 8 Tennessee hosting No. 9 Ohio State, instead of the other way around.

The final 12-team field will be set this Sunday, December 8 as "Selection Day" comes to you from ESPN from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

