Who Will Ultimately Make The 2024 College Football Playoffs?
After a hectic weekend that saw unranked Michigan upset then-No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas advance to the SEC Championship, and No. 1 Oregon finish off a perfect regular season, the College Football Playoff has a lot of thinking to do. With the regular season behind us, and championship weekend coming up, the question now hovers above everyone:
"Who is making the 2024 College Football Playoff?"
With the field tripled in size this year from four to 12, there is more opportunity for a dark horse contender to slide into the championship picture, and here is how some of the biggest sports news outlets believe the 12-team field will play out.
One thing we do know is that the Texas A&M Aggies have been eliminated from contention following their loss to the Longhorns on Saturday.
Elsewhere, ESPN has Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, and Penn State with a >99 percent chance to make the CFP, and Georgia, Indiana have a 99 percent chance, Tennessee has a 98 percent chance, Ohio State has a 96 percent chance, SMU has a 69 percent chance, and Boise State has a 68 percent chance as of this article's publication.
CBS has the Oregon Ducks remaining at No. 1 as the Big 10 Champion, followed by No. 2 Texas as the SEC Champion, No. 3 SMU as the ACC Champion, and Boise State at No. 4 as the Group of Five Champion.
The matchups predicted to follow are No. 5 Notre Dome vs. No. 12 Arizona State in South Bend, with the winner playing Boise State, No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 Alabama in Happy Valley with that winner facing SMU, No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Indiana, where a third matchup is possible between Georgia and the Texas Longhorns, and then No. 8 Ohio State hosting No. 9 Tennessee in Columbus, the winner of that match to take on the Ducks.
USA Today also has Oregon, Texas, SMU, and Boise State as the top four seeds receiving first-round byes, and the remaining eight teams remain the same, but in a little different order, with No. 5 Penn State hosting No. 12 Arizona State, No. 6 Notre Dame hosting No. 11 Alabama, No. 7 Georgia hosting No. 10 Indiana, and No. 8 Tennessee hosting No. 9 Ohio State, instead of the other way around.
The final 12-team field will be set this Sunday, December 8 as "Selection Day" comes to you from ESPN from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
