Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton Announced As Lott IMPACT Trophy Finalist
Just hours after his defensive coordinator was nominated for an end-of-season award, Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton finds his name in the running for another individual accolade.
Scourton was announced Wednesday afternoon as a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to the best defensive IMPACT player. IMPACT is an acronym that stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity, and is named after legendary USC and later San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott.
The award will be determined by a national voter poll and the winner will be announced on December 9 alongside the National Football Foundation awards, and will be hosted by Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.
To say that Scourton would be deserving of any defensive accolade this year would be an understatement. After leading the Big 10 in sacks last season at Purdue (10.0), Scourton's defensive prowess clearly followed him back home to College Station. He currently ranks third in the SEC with 14 tackles for loss this year, which is also good enough for 14th in the NCAA.
Scourton has also been a vital part of the Aggie rush defense that has held their opposition to less than 100 yards on the ground in five games this season, including only allowing 24 rushing yards to the LSU Tigers in Texas A&M's comeback victory.
Scourton's best personal performance was perhaps the Southwest Classic against Arkansas, where his four tackles all went for a loss, and he also racked up two sacks, one of which was a game-sealing strip-sack on Taylen Green to give the Aggies a final win at AT&T Stadium.
Scourton, a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will get another chance to add to his resume when the Aggies take on the Longhorns this Saturday at Kyle Field.
A game that Scourton, a Bryan native, should be licking his chops for.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Tickets Reach Record Prices
Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Mistake Goes Viral
Lone Star Showdown Reborn: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview
Lone Star Showdown: How to Watch, Betting Odds for Texas A&M vs. Texas
Texas A&M Aggies DC Jay Bateman Announced As Broyles Award Nominee