Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Mistake Goes Viral

Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko slipped up during his press conference on Monday, and on Tuesday, went viral for it.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies have a trip set to face the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium this Saturday, but all anyone can talk about right now is their matchup with the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 30.

On Monday, that anticipation only grew, with the kickoff time for the rekindled Lonestar Showdown being announced for primetime at 6:30 on ABC.

And with so much fanfare and anticipation surrounding the game, it is natural to wonder as to whether or not both the Aggies and Longhorns could be looking ahead to that matchup.

During his weekly press conference, Aggies head coach Mike Elko was asked about that very thing and ended up going viral for his response.

“I don’t think (our focus) an issue,” Elko said. “When you’re in the situation we’re in, it’s easy to focus on the task at hand. I think those big games earlier in the year, maybe you look ahead. If we didn’t have at stake, what’s at stake, maybe you would worry about it. I think our focus is single-handedly on Texas... or, I mean Auburn right now, and locked in on what we got to get done.”

Of course, Elko's mistake was an innocent one. His team is focused on Auburn and Auburn only heading into the weekend.

Does that mean his team hasn't prepared at any point over the last few months for what they might see vs. the Longhorns? Absolutely not.

The same is likely to be said on the other side as well with Steve Sarkisian.

Both teams have had multiple bye weeks and an entire offseason to consider a game plan for one another.

But this week? The Aggies are focused on the Tigers, and the Longhorns are focused on their matchup with Kentucky.

That said at 12:01 am on Sunday morning, that will change.

