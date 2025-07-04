Texas A&M, Oregon & Alabama in Final 3 for Dominant 5-Star Edge
With four-star edges Tristan Givens, Jordan Carter and Samu Moala already committed to Texas A&M and KJ Ford on the cusp, the Aggies have yet to slow down their recruitment of top-rated edge rushers.
The Aggies have set their eyes on five-star edge Anthony “Tank” Jones, who has narrowed down his top-three landing spots to Oregon, Alabama and Texas A&M, On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced via X.
Oregon and Texas A&M are attempting to poach the star from his home state of Alabama, while the Crimson Tide hopes to keep their home-grown talent in Sweet Home.
Who is Texas A&M Prospect Tank Jones?
Jones, hailing from St. Paul’s Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama, definitely passes the eye test for elite edge rushers. Standing at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Jones uses his impressive size and speed to bully and embarrass opposing offensive linemen.
His junior season, he recorded 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 16 sacks while guiding his team to the second round of the playoffs. In his freshman year, Jones contributed on both sides of the ball. He accumulated 130 tackles, 15 sacks, two interceptions and three receiving touchdowns.
“[Jones] has all the traits to be an immediate impact player at the next level,” 247Sports’ Greg Biggins wrote. “The ceiling is extremely high, and if he stays healthy and continues to develop at his current rate, there’s no reason why he won’t be playing on Sundays for a long time.”
On top of being a pro-caliber football player, Jones has played center for St. Paul’s Episcopal High School‘s basketball team and participated in track and field. In the throwing ring, “Tank” may be as dominant as he is on the gridiron. As a junior, he won the Alabama 6A discus state championship with a throw that measured 161-5 and earned silver in the shot put. As a sophomore, he received silver in the shot put and bronze in the discus. His freshman year, he won the Alabama 6A shot put championship and placed third in the discus.
Jones visited Texas A&M on June 5, Oregon on June 13, and Alabama on June 20. If the Aggies can land Jones, their defensive line would shape up to be pretty scary down the road and may even envy the “Wrecking Crew” days under legendary head coach R.C. Slocum.
In the current state of recruiting, a commitment does not mean what it used to, as was the case with class of 2025 five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. The Aggies should not feel comfortable with any “commitment” until the early signing period at the earliest, which is set for December 4-6.