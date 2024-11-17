Why Five-Star QB Husan Longstreet Flipped From Texas A&M Aggies to USC Trojans
The USC Trojans have flipped five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from the Texas A&M Aggies' recruiting class after the elite prospect visited USC for its game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
"What made USC right for me is what Coach Riley has done in the past," Longstreet told On3. "He has five quarterbacks starting in the NFL right now and four that won the Heisman. It's hard to turn down something special like that."
With much speculation about the Trojans' 2025 quarterback commit Julian Lewis flipping his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes, the Trojans shifted their focus towards Longstreet. On Sunday morning, the Texas A&M commit announced his decision to flip, committing to the USC Trojans.
After USC quarterback coach Luke Huard made a trip down to Orange County on Friday night to watch Longstreet lead Corona Centennial (CA) to an upset win over Mission Viejo in the quarterfinal of the CIF Division 1 Southern Section playoffs, Longstreet took a last-second trip to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch the Trojans defeat Nebraska 28-20. Saturday was the first game Longstreet has visited outside of College Station this season.
Landing Longstreet is a massive win for coach Lincoln Riley and his reputation of recruiting elite in-state talent, but the relationship Longstreet has developed with Huard over the years played a key role in his commitment.
"I always had a relationship with Coach Huard since I was at Inglewood as a ninth grader," Longstreet told On3. "The relationships already built, and I feel real confident in the coaching staff."
Longstreet was also intrigued by the Trojans current recruiting class and what they might be able to do over the future.
"I feel like the sky is the limit for this recruiting class," Longstreet said. "You have Corey Simms, Tanook Hines, so many great receivers, Jerome Myles. I feel like we can do big things here and feel like a National Championship is coming."
USC also hosted 2025 five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart (LA) and 2026 five-star athlete Brandon Arrington (CA) for the Nebraska game.
Defensive line is high on the priority list for the Trojans, which means Stewart is one of the top targets on USC's recruiting board. The Trojans are battling Stewart's in-state school, the LSU Tigers and west coast foe, the Oregon Ducks, for the five-star defensive lineman.
Arrington had his first game day experience out to the Coliseum and the Trojans did not disappoint.
“I had a great experience at USC,” Arrington told On3. “It was a great game, and I had a great time with the players and the coaches. The atmosphere was fun. The band, the people, the DJ’s – everything was fun.”
Saturday could be the first step in the Trojans building a relationship to becoming the favorite to land the Mount Miguel (CA) product who plays his high school football just two hours from USC’s campus.
“This was the most fun I had on a visit there yet,” Arrington told On3. “I had a great time with the coaches, and we had a great time together.”
USC hosted a plethora of commits from their 2025 recruiting class, including linebacker Matai Tagoa’i, cornerback Trestin Castro, linebacker Jadon Perlotte, defensive lineman Floyd Boucard, offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona and receiver James Johnson. They also had a few 2026 commits in attendance, athlete Madden Riordan, receiver Ja’Myron Baker and athlete Joshua Holland.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Explodes In 28-20 Win Over Nebraska
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Visiting Georgia Bulldogs: Transfer Portal?
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Visiting USC Trojans Vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'
MORE: USC Trojans Losing 5-Star QB Julian Lewis To Georgia Bulldogs? SEC Recruiting Flip
MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History
MORE: USC Trojans On NCAA Probation Due To Coaching Violations: Lincoln Riley Not Suspended