Texas A&M Snubbed In Preseason Top 25 College Football Rankings?
The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko are gearing up for what they hope is a successful second year together as the team looks to avenge itself for last year's late collapse and find a spot in the College Football Playoff.
And with Marcel Reed now fully at the helm, and the acquisition of wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver from NC State and Mississippi State, the team could very well be on their way to accomplishing that goal.
However, not everyone in the college football world is buying into the hype that the Maroon and White are trying to sell.
Texas A&M Did Not Make It Onto The Sporting News' Top 25 Preseason Ranking
One publication that is not counting on the Aggies reaching those goals is The Sporting News, whose recent top 25 preseason rankings did not feature the Aggies in any way, shape, or form.
The team received 29.5 votes to make the top 25, but was not one of the two teams that represented the Lone Star State.
Those two teams were the Texas Tech Red Raiders, ranked at No. 22, and the Texas Longhorns, who found themselves at the very top of the rankings.
As the Longhorns top the chart, the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes sit close behind in second, and the Penn State Nittany Lions, who also received first-place votes, were third.
Nine SEC schools made up the top 25, including four in the top 10, the most out of any conference on the list.
Even though the Associated Press' rankings, the de facto rankings, won't be published until we get closer to the season, not seeing the Aggies on this ranking does have to make one wonder how the AP will see the Maroon and White heading into the 2025, even if they are ranking on top 25 lists on other sites.
And if the Aggies end up starting the season unranked, well then, they should have no issues proving the college football world wrong, climbing up as high as 10th in the AP Poll after finding themselves unranked early on in the season.
Here is the top 10 of the rankings, per The Sporting News:
1) Texas Longhorns
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
3) Penn State Nittany Lions
4) Clemson Tigers
5) Georgia Bulldogs
6) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7) Oregon Ducks
8) LSU Tigers
9) Alabama Crimson Tide
10) Miami Hurricanes