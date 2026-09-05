Texas A&M Will Be Without Veteran Piece of Defense in Season Opener

The Texas A&M Aggies are finally kicking off the 2026 season, looking to pick up where the program left off and begin the quest to make the College Football Playoffs for the second year in a row after a historic 2025.

That journey begins in College Station with a home game against the Missouri State Bears, but it won't be easy, as head coach Mike Elko will be using new pieces all over the field, including on the defensive side of the ball.

One of those names includes transfer Tawfiq Byard, a new piece to the program, as he was on the sideline before the game, dressed in street clothes, rather than preparing for the game.

Who is Byard?

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byard is a transfer from the Colorado Buffaloes, where he was one of the few bright spots on that unit, earning Big 12 Honorable Mention. He finished the year with 79 total tackles, with 58 of them being registered as solo tackles. He also contributed four passes defended, two forced fumbles, one interception, and was credited with half a sack as well.

Colorado safety transfer Tawfiq Byard is not dressed out for Texas A&M vs. Missouri State during pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/eC9dagPguJ — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) September 5, 2026

For the 6-foot, 200-pound safety, this marks his third college in four years, having spent the first two seasons of his career with the South Florida Bulls, where he didn't break out until 2024, finishing with 54 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

How Does it Change the Aggies Plan?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter during the first round of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason Byard is not dressed out for the game is still unclear, and with no injury report, as it isn't a conference game, there will most likely be no answers until the end of the game.

Byard wasn't projected to be the full-time starter, as he would be rotating with Dalton Brooks, but he is an uber-experienced college player who gave the Aggies the depth they were looking for in the secondary.

Dalton Brooks, a senior on the team, is expected to be the starter as he enters his fourth year with the program. He is a team captain and a returning starter, having registered 62 tackles last year, finishing third on the team, while also adding 6.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 1 interception.

Without Byard, the Aggies will potentially look to the younger names in the room to get reps in case the game turns into a blowout for the season opener.

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