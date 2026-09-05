These X Factors Could Take Over The Game For Texas A&M Against Missouri State

Someone is going to need to step up for Texas A&M this weekend, and there are plenty of options on the roster that could do so.

Head coach Mike Elko has built his team into one of the strongest it has been since he arrived in Aggieland, and the offense, defense, and special teams look as stacked as they have in years past.

A new offensive coordinator and a new defensive coordinator will have plenty to work with and can get this team on the right track in hopes of another playoff run. Plenty of veterans are also back for another year suiting up in the Maroon and White, which helps the unit reach its goals.

With multiple players having a chance to break out this season, these are the three players who will be the X factors against Missouri State, so be ready for big nights from these stars.

David Olano, Kicker

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini kicker David Olano (24) kicks the game winning field goal against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a bit of a reach to think the kicker will be a notable player with an awesome game, but it is going to happen. All offseason, there has been a battle for the starting job, and David Olano finally secured the spot after his spectacular outings in practice.

Olano has the collegiate experience to make those clutch kicks when needed, and he can make it from several different ranges. He transferred in from Illinois and has the leg to make the crowd proud of what he can do.

His numbers were impressive with the Illini: an 87 field goal percentage and a 100 percent extra point percentage, so he has the strength to get it done when his name is called. Olano had a career-long of 50 yards and piled up a total of 193 points. Expect no difference on Saturday in all of the possessions he will see, whether it's an extra point or a field goal.

Terry Bussey, Wide Receiver

A ton of buzz has been about Terry Bussey and the numerous things he has been able to do with Reed now that he is fully healthy. A fall camp video of him reeling in a catch went viral on social media, caught the attention of multiple people, and had the local media raving about his spectacular camp.

Bussey has worked on his chemistry with Reed for a while and has the opportunity to have the breakout year he is hoping for. His footwork has improved, and his catch radius is awesome too. Don’t forget his route running has been smooth and continues to get better every week.

Don’t be surprised when his name is constantly being called on because he cannot be stopped easily. The quickness and acceleration make this offense extra special, and who knows. Maybe the Aggies see him in the return game, make some magic happen, and be the next man to be dangerous on special teams. It will be intriguing to see how he grows all year and how he exposes the Bears' defense. He’s definitely an X factor.

Anto Saka, Defensive End

Numerous people are high on what Anto Saka can do after he joined this year’s roster. He is a grown man with a ton of muscle, hungry to make as many game-changing plays as possible.

One of the valuable things he brings to this defense is his ability to get to the quarterback, so watching the pressure he applies to the offensive line will be a lot of fun to see play out. How he gets off the ball and generates momentum will be hard to stop, especially as the season progresses.

As a transfer from Northwestern, Saka made the two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and is now on the Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List. The 6-foot-4 powerhouse tallied 13 total tackles, seven of which were solo. He also logged three sacks and six assists, so his development will be super thrilling to watch. He’s got some competition for the starting job, but he will have plenty of playing time to boost this defense, so expect him to be disruptive when he gets his chance.

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