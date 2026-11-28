Richard Nixon was sitting in the White House the last time Texas A&M football was this bad against its conference opponents.

That was 1970, when the Aggies were members of the Southwest Conference and Gene Stallings was their head coach. Fifty-six years later, Texas A&M has returned to one of the darkest corners of its record book, an accomplishment that nobody in College Station should be celebrating.

Friday’s 16-6 loss to Texas ended the Aggies’ season at 4-8, including a dreadful 1-8 record in SEC play. It’s the first time since 1970 that Texas A&M has failed to win at least two conference games, with its .111 winning percentage the program’s lowest since going 0-7 in the Southwest Conference that year.

The Last Time Things Were This Bad

Dec 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide former head coach Gene Stallings speaks to the press prior to the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Believe it or not, the 1970 Aggies started the season 2-0. They defeated Wichita State 41-14 before traveling to Baton Rouge and taking down No. 12 LSU 20-18, providing some early optimism that disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived.

No. 1 Ohio State demolished Texas A&M 56-13 the following week, beginning a nine-game losing streak that lasted through Thanksgiving. The Aggies lost to Michigan before beginning an utterly miserable conference schedule, falling to Texas Tech, TCU and Baylor before the calendar even reached November. Texas eventually finished the job with a 52-14 triumph, sending Stallings’ team into the offseason at 2-9.

For a little perspective on just how long ago all this was, “Monday Night Football” had only just made its television debut. The Beatles had broken up earlier in the year, while Pelé was celebrating Brazil’s third World Cup title. Back in College Station, Kyle Field had received artificial turf for the first time, and KAMU-TV was beginning its first year of broadcasting.

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An awful lot has changed since then. Apparently, the possibility of Texas A&M football producing a conference season this dreadful has not.

A Miserable Return to Familiar Territory

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Elko’s 2026 squad followed a similar trajectory, winning its first two games before the season began to unravel. There was a brief recovery, but the Aggies eventually lost their final five contests and finished with only one SEC win, which came against Arkansas, hardly an impressive accomplishment.

The offensive production became almost impossible to defend as the losses mounted. Texas A&M scored seven points against Tennessee and Oklahoma before managing six against Texas, an embarrassing conclusion for a program that entered the year hoping to return to the College Football Playoff.

Perhaps the most troubling part of the comparison is how much Texas A&M has invested in avoiding seasons like this one. The university has committed enormous resources to football, and Elko received a massive contract extension during last season's run to the playoff. The expectation was that Texas A&M would build on that success, not produce its worst conference winning percentage in more than half a century.

Instead, the Aggies have accomplished something no Texas A&M team had managed since before Watergate. For a program that considers itself among college football’s elite, that’s embarrassing.

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