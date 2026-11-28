After 12 grueling games, the pain and suffering is finally over for the Texas A&M Aggies.

In another night of struggling offense that counteracted a highly efficient defense, the Aggies dropped their final game of the 2026 season in the form of a 16-6 loss to their biggest in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns, Friday night in College Station.

The loss brings the Aggies to a 4-8 record, their worst record since putting up that exact same total in 2008 under head coach Mike Sherman.

The Aggies put up more of a fight than was expected from them, keeping the game's score within one score for a majority of the contest until a Texas field goal in the middle of the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.

With the season now officially in the books, here is a good thing, a bad thing, and an ugly thing that occurred during the 121st edition of the Lone Star Showdown for Texas A&M.

The Good: Aaron Gregory

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Aaron Gregory (3) catches the ball over Texas Longhorns defensive back Bo Mascoe (5) during the second half at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true freshman out of Augusta, Georgia had a career night against the Longhorns.

Needing to step up after Mario Craver was still nursing injuries and Isaiah Horton was unable to catch Brady Hart's attention, Gregory wowed the 12th Man with two huge 30+-yard pass plays to highlight his seven-catch, 120-yard night against Texas, both career-highs.

Friday night was Gregory's first time hitting the century mark in his college career, with his previous high of six catches and 94 yards both coming in Texas A&M's most recent win against The Citadel during the middle of October.

During his postgame press conference, he confirmed that he would be returning to College Station for 2027, meaning this is only the beginning of the youngster's elite production.

The Bad: The Rushing Game

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) hands the ball off to Texas A&M Aggies running back Carsyn Baker (5) during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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For the main part of the offense that has been the most trustworthy, the Texas A&M rushing attack almost seemed nonexistent against the Horns on Friday night.

The leading rusher of the team was another true freshman, KJ Edwards, with a grand total of 21 hashes, while A&M as a team could only register 33 total yards in the showing.

For a team that typically averages 144 yards per game, that is well off the mark, and like many issues with the offense this season, the fingers will likely be pointed at the coaches and other play callers on the A&M sideline.

Speaking of which...

The Ugly: The Offensive Playcalling

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been an issue for the team all season long, and there was no magical switch at Kyle Field Friday night.

Early on in the contest, the Aggies faced a fourth-and-short situation on Texas' side of the field, and instead of opting for a long field goal or running a play, A&M instead opted to try to draw the Longhorns offsides, resulting in a delay-of-game penalty and leading to an A&M punt when points were very clearly within reach.

The next fourth-and-shortthat challenged the Aggies early on in the game again resulted in a punt, with Elko and his "collaborative effort" of playcallers choosing a much more conservative approach in the playcalling, all when this was nowhere near the game or time to be doing any of it.

It's a rivalry game; the Aggies had nothing to lose, and the Longhorns had quite a bit to lose, as a loss would have knocked them out of the SEC Championship and put their College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

In any other game, this would be completely understandable, but in a season finale against your biggest rivals with these stakes on the line? Absolutely not.

Alas, the Aggies now take a look to reflect and correct as they prepare their game plan for 2027, which we can all assume will include a hefty amount of changes in terms of coaching staff.

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