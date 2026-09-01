Texas A&M 5-Star Commit Mark Matthews Gives Update on his Recruitment Status

The Texas A&M Aggies are full steam ahead on the upcoming critical season, looking to once again find themselves in the College Football Playoffs after making school history with their first-ever appearance last season.

For head coach Mike Elko, though, the Aggies are also working to build for the future, landing some of the top talent around the country to ensure the program is set up for success on the long-term.

One critical part of that plan is offensive tackle Mark Matthews, the highest-rated recruit in the Aggies No. 1-ranked class for the cycle. Keeping his commitment will be a vital part of the class, and his relationship with the program couldn't be any better than it is now.

Why the Aggies Are Looking to Lock Down Matthews

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthews is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 2 overall recruit in the country, ranking as one of the top prospects in an extremely talented 2027 class. The 6-foot-5.5, 285-pound frame of Matthews supports his long-term ability to play tackle as well.

He has all the natural intangibles as well, while controlling elite footwork, an elite first-punch, and dominant strength to give him a great ability to move a defensive end at will once he locks his hands on.

He has all the makings of being a significant contributor at the next level, and being an instant-impact starter once arriving in College Station.

Could An ACC Team Make a Push?

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) celebrate during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies currently hold a commitment from Matthews, fending off the Miami Hurricanes to land the Florida product as the jewel of the loaded 2027 class. For him, the commitment was because of the culture and the development, and it seems now that his relationship with the staff is in a healthy spot.

"I felt a connnection wth that man. I love that man to death," Matthews told 247Sports about OL coach Adam Cushing. "I'll go to war for him; that's why I'm going to A&M."

With that said, the Hurricanes aren't going anywhere and will only continue to increase the pressure on the recruiting trail, looking to keep the in-state talent home. The process is far from over, but close relationships make a big difference on the recruiting trail, and the Aggies are in a comfortable spot, but they can't get comfortable either.

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