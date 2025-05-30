Texas A&M Aggies 2025 Regular Season Game-by-Game Predictions
Following a first year that ended with a disappointing final five-game run, as the Texas A&M Aggies won just one of their last five games to cap off an 8-5 season, head coach Mike Elko is looking for better in his second year in charge.
On paper, he looks to have done what it would take for Texas A&M to take the next step and build off a rather optimistic first season. However, once the ball is on the field, anything on paper goes out the window.
So, how do we foresee the Aggies' 2025 regular season playing out? Our game-by-game predictions are below:
Week 1 : vs. UTSA
Let's hold nothing back, this is a gimme game for the Aggies. You're opening the season at home, so you want to get out to as quick a start as possible, build a sizable lead, and then start building depth by letting your youth play.
Aside from the six-point win over Bowling Green last year, the Aggies showed no issues handling the teams they should have beaten comfortably under Elko. That continues in Week 1.
Record: 1-0
Week 2: vs. Utah State
Again, this is another game where the Aggies will want to get up as quickly as possible, then let the young get in and play. On the surface, these games against heavy underdogs may not look that important, because after all, Texas A&M is supposed to win big.
However, it is especially important for younger and inexperienced players, as they receive real snaps in a real game, which could ultimately benefit them down the road.
Record: 2-0
Week 3: @ Notre Dame
The first real test comes in Week 3. Texas A&M should walk into South Bend, Indiana, undefeated and feeling confident as they get set to face the team that lost to Ohio State in the national championship game.
On their road to making it to Atlanta last season, the Irish also handed Elko his first loss in his first game in charge in College Station, which brings the revenge factor into the equation. On paper, the Aggies bring back a lot of contributors at important spots like quarterback, running back, and the offensive line.
Meanwhile, the Irish do bring back some stars like running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. But they also have to deal with the loss of starting quarterback Riley Leonard and other contributors from last season's team.
While the Irish's new quarterback won't be making his first start this season against the Aggies, the continuity factor seemingly leans towards the Aggies. Which is why the Aggies will remain undefeated coming out of South Bend.
Record: 3-0
Week 5: vs. Auburn
Heading into Year 4 under head coach Hugh Freeze, there seems to be optimism surrounding the Tigers that they are set for a step in the right direction. They have yet to win more than six games with Freeze at the helm, and took a step back from 2023, as they finished with just five wins last season.
But with a head coach and innovative play-caller in Freeze and a receiving core that does have talent like Cam Coleman, Auburn does have some reason for optimism. With quarterback still being a question even after the transfer of Jackson Arnold, the Aggies should put last season's four overtime loss behind them.
Record: 4-0
Week 6: vs. Mississippi State
If this game were on the road, you may classify this as a "trap game" for the Aggies. After all, Mississippi State kept things interesting in last season's clash in Starkville.
But with the additions the Aggies made offensively, specifically at receiver, they should have more than enough to handle the Bulldogs at Kyle Field.
Record: 5-0
Week 7: vs. Florida
Aggie fans are no strangers to the DJ Lagway hype. He was a Texas A&M target coming out of high school as a highly-rated prospect, and in the limited sample size last season, he did show promise.
With Lagway now the unquestioned starter in Gainesville and the return of multiple contributors on both sides of the ball, there are many buying stock in the Gators. If Lagway continues to live up to his recruiting rating and the offensive line, which returns four of its starters, plays at a high level, the Gators could do some damage.
Florida manages to land a big win for head coach Billy Napier on the road in College Station.
Record: 5-1
Week 8: @ Arkansas
These two former Southwestern Conference rivals are no strangers to each other. And while things aren't exactly riding high like they seemed to be back in 2021 when the Razorbacks last beat the Aggies, Arkansas should not be overlooked.
The annual neutral site meeting inside Dallas' AT&T Stadium between the two rivals is no longer a thing but the Aggies will still make it four in a row over the Razorbacks with a road win.
Record: 6-1
Week 9: @ LSU
This game was an instant classic last season. It was not only the game where Marcel Reed became the full-time starter after taking over at quarterback midway through the third quarter following Conner Weigman's benching, but the Aggies also came from behind to win.
LSU was ranked No. 8 going into this matchup last year, and will likely be ranked high again when they meet. Death Valley will make for quite the hostile environment for Reed and company, which is why the Tigers will get the win.
Record: 6-2
Week 11: @ Missouri
With a rather favorable schedule, Missouri managed to make it back-to-back 10+ win seasons. They went 10-3 last year, with all three losses coming against ranked opponents on the road. That included the 41-10 whooping the Aggies handed them.
With Brady Cook and Luther Burden no longer on the field, the Tigers will likely take a step back this coming season. While beating them by 31 points again may be tough to ask for, the Aggies will win comfortably.
Record: 7-2
Week 12: vs. South Carolina
It is easy to go back and forth on this one. LaNorris Sellers is considered by many to be one of the top returning quarterbacks in the SEC this year, Meanwhile, the Gamecocks also return one of the most talented young defensive players in edge rusher Dylan Stewart.
Last season, this was a game that got away from the Aggies in the second half. South Carolina scored touchdowns on three of its second-half drives, while also keeping Texas A&M off the board in the 44-20 win.
With a full complement of playmakers, Texas A&M looks to have the firepower offensively to win this game. Maybe even by two scores. And while we won't go that far, we will take the Aggies at home.
Record: 8-2
Week 13: vs. Samford
Another one of those games where you just hope to get up early and stay healthy. Even after a potential ranked win over South Carolina, Texas A&M should handle business versus Samford.
Record: 9-2
Week 14: @ Texas
The second iteration of this SEC rivalry will be played in Austin, where the Aggies will face a Texas team that is considered by many to be the favorite to win the national championship. While the Longhorns will have some new faces on both sides of the ball, mainly along the lines of scrimmage, they will be expected to win at home against Texas A&M.
However, as we said earlier, once the ball is spotted, paper goes out the window. Upsets happen, especially in rivalry games of this magnitude. Give us Texas in this one.
Record: 9-3