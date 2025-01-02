Texas A&M Aggies Star CB Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
The Texas A&M Aggies are losing another member of their defense following the official end of the 2025 season.
Texas A&M cornerback BJ Mayes announced on X (Twitter) Thursday that he's declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft after just one season in College Station. Mayes led the Aggies with four interceptions this season after transferring in from UAB.
Mayes, a Houston native, started his career at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He ends his collegiate career with seven interceptions.
"Lastly, I want to thank everyone who has played a part in my journey, whether near or far," Mayes wrote. "It truly takes a village to help guide someone toward their dreams. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
Here's a look at his full announcement:
Mayes finishes the 2024 season with 29 total tackles (19 solo), five pass breakups and the aforementioned four picks. He had an interception in the 35-31 loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl along with a pick against Auburn and two interceptions in the win over LSU.
During the 2022 and '23 seasons at UIW and UAB respectivley, Mayes tallied a combined 82 total tackles (61 solo), 21 pass breakups and three interceptions.
Mayes now joins cornerback Jaydon Hill, receiver Moose Muhammad III, tight end Tre Watson, and defensive linemen Shemar Turner, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Stewart as the other Aggies to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 5 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Heartbreaking Las Vegas Bowl Collapse vs. USC Trojans
MORE: Mike Elko Doesn't Hold Back Against Texas A&M Defense After USC Loss: 'Can't Cover!'
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Blow 3-Score Second Half Lead to USC Trojans to Lose Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Noah Thomas Makes Texas A&M Aggies History vs. USC in Las Vegas Bowl