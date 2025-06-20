Texas A&M Aggies Continue to Rise Up 2026 Recruiting Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies have been on fire on the class of 2026 recruiting front.
After securing commitments out of four-star running back KJ Edwards, four-star offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough and five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington all within a four-day span, the Aggies have been shooting up recruiting rankings.
This time, they are rising in On3’s Industry 2026 Team Recruiting Rankings, where the have moved up to the No. 4 class.
A&M’s jump in the On3 Industry rankings comes after it moved five spots in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, where it went from No. 7 to No. 2.
With plenty of time left until National Signing Day in February, the Aggies have plenty of time to make a case for No. 1 in both sets of rankings.
The last time the Aggies held the No. 1 recruiting class was back in 2022, and it was an absolute disaster. Then-coach Jimbo Fisher had A&M trending upwards before bringing in the highest-rated freshman class of all time. Once the recruits got on campus, Fisher would post an 11-11 record before he was fired. Heading into the 2025 season, just 24 percent of the recruits in the 2022 class remain with the team, and none of the eight five-star recruits remain.
The outcome of the 2022 class will no-doubt be in the back of coach Mike Elko’s mind as he moves forward, but it will not deter him from assembling a top-rated class. If anything, it should motivate him to ensure he is bringing in the right recruits.
The Aggies are not done yet, either. They are expected to land commitments out of four-star safety Tylan Wilson and five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown. The Fightin’ Farmers’ recent surge on the recruiting front comes after they hired recruiting guru David “Pop” Cooney from Miami. In his last year as the Hurricanes’ director of recruiting, Cooney assembled the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation. With the Aggies, he has definitely made his presence felt.