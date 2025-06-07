Texas A&M Aggies Expected to Hire Miami Assistant with Key Recruiting Ties
As the Texas A&M Aggies go through summer workouts on their way to the start of fall camp, they are expected to make potentially one of their final staffing additions until the end of this coming season.
As first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Aggies are "expected" to hire current Miami Hurricanes director of recruiting and assistant wide receivers coach David "Pop" Cooney. While no specific role has been revealed yet, Zenitz reported that Cooney is being brought to College Station for a recruiting role.
Now, what that recruiting role might be is currently unknown. Cooney is expected to give the Aggies a boost in the recruiting department, no matter his role. Before his eight seasons in Coral Gables, working with the Hurricanes, Cooney was a high school coach in the state of Florida, which helped develop "deep roots" in South Florida, as referenced in his Miami coaching profile.
Cooney's expected hire makes for another off-the-field staff addition that Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has made this offseason.
Before the hire of Cooney, Elko also added Lyle Hemphill and DJ Mann to the staff. Mann, a Lubbock, Texas, native, just made the jump to the college ranks. He joined Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss staff last year as the assistant director of player personnel. However, now heading into his second season at the college level, he will be in College Station serving as the associate director of player personnel.
Meanwhile, Hemphill was a familiar name to Elko. The two worked together during Elko's prior head coaching job at Duke. He spent two seasons working under Elko at Duke, the last of those being as the co-defensive coordinator.
Then following the Aggies' hiring of Elko, Hemphill spent a season at James Madison as the defensive coordinator. That was before joining A&M's staff this offseason as a senior assistant.