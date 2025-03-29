Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Praises 'Special' Marcel Reed
It didn't take long for Marcel Reed to start making headlines in College Station.
Starting with his gutsy debut in the 2023 Texas Bowl that saw him and the Texas A&M Aggies bring the fight to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 31-23 loss, his momentum would carry over in 2024 as he was called upon as the starter for the Florida game when then-starter Conner Weigman was sidelined with a shoulder injury.
In that Florida game is where he truly made a name for himself, completing 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two passing touchdowns, as well as establishing his dominance on the ground with an 83-yard rushing performance that also included a touchdown as the Aggies cruised past the Gators by a score of 33-20.
His performance caught the attention of many, including former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, who was under center for the Aggies for most of the Jimbo Fisher era.
Mond spoke of nothing but high praise for the Nashville native Reed, saying he knew of Reed's abilities ever since the Florida game.
"Marcel is extremely talented. Knowing the locker room and the coaching staff, a lot of guys thought he would be the starter, so he probably had that mindset," Mond said in a recent interview with TexAgs. "In his first game with Florida, when his number was called, it was like, 'Man, this kid is special.' They can really develop a system around him. A lot of it may be less on him (Reed) and more on the offensive coordinator trying to use the weapons they have."
The current starter for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL also gave acclaim to current Aggie head coach Mike Elko, who was the defensive coordinator for most of Mond's tenure in Aggieland.
"I was with Mike Elko for three years, and he has a lot of respect. I think he's done a really good job. He's hard on the defensive guys, he'll call them out towards the end of the year," Mond said. "It can't always be a coach. At the end of the day, the players go on the field, and it's in the player's hands to go out and execute. If they don't, they find replacements. Great players want that, and he's a great defensive coach and defensive mind. I look forward to the team continuing to elevate."