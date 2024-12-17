Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed: I'm The Leader Now
The Texas A&M Aggies will be a completely different team in the second year under head coach Mike Elko next season, but one of the most important faces will be returning.
A&M quarterback Marcel Reed was one of the team's most notable stories this season, and will enter 2025 with bigger expectations. Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko understands this, something he talked about when speaking with the media Tuesday.
"It's a good opportunity for him to start to step forward as QB1," Elko said. "Obviously, this was a tough year for the QB spot because there was a lot of up-and-down with how it played out."
Reed acknowledged that he's no longer the young gun in the room. Even with the addition of veteran UAB transfer Jacob Zeno -- who could prove important next season -- the Aggies added three-star quarterbacks Eli Morcos and Brady Hart in the 2025 recruiting class.
"It's a new room," Reed said, per TexAgs. "I am the leader of it now. That is a new role, and I have to take accountability. ... I have to be the pillar they can lean on."
After starting last year as the third-string QB, injuries to Jaylen Henderson and Conner Weigman -- both of whom have since moved on via the transfer portal -- paved the path for Reed to prove himself. Henderson exited with injury in the Texas Bowl, allowing Reed to get some important reps under his belt. And when Weigman hurt his shoulder against Notre Dame this season, Reed eventually got his first-career start against Florida two weeks later.
He led the Aggies to three straight wins before Weigman returned to the starting lineup for three games. However, Reed solidfied himself as the starter when he came in for Weigman against LSU on Oct. 26. and scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half.
During the regular season, Reed went 121 of 198 passing for 1,572 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions along with 107 carries for 501 yards and six rushing scores. He went 4-3 as a starter.
Reed will look to end the 2024 season on a high note when Texas A&M faces the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
