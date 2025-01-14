WATCH: Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Showing Off Arm in Offseason Workout
After assuming the reins to the Texas A&M Aggies's offense at mid-season due to the quarterback change, Marcel Reed now has the full offseason to prepare as the starting signal-caller. And despite the season-ending just a few weeks ago now for the Aggies, as they fell 35-31 in a disappointing loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl, Reed is already back to work.
In a video posted to Twitter by "QB Country Nashville" Reed is seen holding a throwing session back in what we assume to be his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.
Reed took over for Weigman as the starting quarterback following the 38-23 win over LSU, where he replaced Weigman mid-way through the third quarter as the Aggies were trailing the Tigers 17-7. And 134 total yards and three touchdowns later, Reed solidified himself as the guy for A&M.
Playing in just 11 games, the freshman passed for 1,854 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He rushed for another 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 attempts.
Reed provided a spark for an Aggies offense that was seemingly lacking before his ascension to the starting role. However, now that the Aggies are still in the beginning stages of the offseason, it seems they are better equipped to take advantage of Reed's talent.
After a season in which they had just one receiver total over 500 yards, they've now gone heavy in the transfer adding three wide-outs. Which includes Kevin Concepcion (NC State), Micah Hudson (Texas Tech), and Mario Craver (Mississippi State).
Combine those additions with the return of Texas A&M star running Le'Veon Moss, who opted to return for senior season, the Aggies hope they can build a dynamic offense around Reed.
