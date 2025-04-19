Texas A&M Aggies Make 'Contact' with Boise State Star Linebacker
As the Texas A&M Aggies are set to take the field for their annual Maroon and White spring game, they are also evaluating the transfer portal. The spring window for the portal opened on Wednesday, which is giving players their last chance to make a change ahead of next season.
After a busy winter portal window where the Aggies added heavily at positions of need like receiver and defensive back, there aren't many remaining holes that may warrant Texas A&M adding via the portal. However, that doesn't mean they won't look ahead and at least investigate any potential fits.
One of those potential fits could be Boise State transfer Andrew Simpson. The rising senior linebacker entered the portal after three productive seasons with the Broncos, and according to ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, is already garnering interest from several programs, which reportedly includes the Aggies.
As shown in a graphic released to Twitter by Fawcett, Simpson has been contacted by 22 teams since putting his name in the portal. This includes the Aggies, USC, Penn State, and North Carolina, among others.
Simpson is coming off a productive season with the Broncos where his three forced fumbles was tied for the most in the Mountain West Conference. While playing in 12 games, he totaled 46 tackles, 11 for a loss, three sacks, and one interception.
With the return of Taurean York and Scooby Williams, the need at inside linebacker isn't exactly pressing for the Aggies. However, if there is mutual interest and the Aggies' coaching staff feel Simpson is a fit then they could very well take him.