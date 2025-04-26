'Take Their Lunch Money': Texas A&M's Shemar Turner Brings Unique Mentality To Bears
Shemar Turner became the third Aggie to hear his name called in this year’s NFL draft, being selected with the 62nd overall pick by the Chicago Bears.
The Bears' media team wasted no time, pulling Turner into a press conference via Zoom to introduce their newest addition.
“It feels surreal, I am not going to lie,” Turner told reporters Friday. "It’s just a dream — something I’ve been chasing all my life, being able to play in the NFL, make a name for myself, and create a legacy for my family and our last name.”
In four seasons with the Aggies, Turner stayed loyal even through Jimbo Fisher’s departure, racking up 115 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pass defended.
“That was my home,” Turner said about Aggieland. “My loyalty and my relationship with those guys would overrule anything as far as NIL or any other coaches trying to come get me.”
Now in a new endeavor, Turner’s versatile play style could be ideal for Chicago’s schemes, whether flying off the edges alongside Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter or crashing through the middle with Grady Jarrett.
One thing is for sure, Turner is bringing his violent mentality with him.
“Bro, honestly, like just kill bro. Literally just go. That is all I’m thinking about. Take their lunch money.”
Turner’s first day on the job is set for April 7, when new and returning Bears players report to Chicago under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.