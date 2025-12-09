Multiple Texas A&M Aggies Given All-SEC Honors

The Texas A&M Aggies certainly had a 2025 to remember. What started with an upset win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend continued on into literally the largest comeback in the school's history against South Carolina later in the season.

And now they sit ranked seventh and primed to host the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoff.

Before they handle those matters, though, a few of the Fightin' Farmers got some individual accolades to take home and remember the season by Tuesday afternoon.

Concepcion, Howell Headline All-SEC Coaches' Selections from Texas A&M

On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference announced the All-SEC Coaches' first, second, and third teams for the 2025 season, and six Aggies found themselves on one of the three teams.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs with the ball past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On the first team sat wide receiver KC Concepcion, offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, and defensive lineman Cashius Howell.

No Aggies were listed on the second team, but the third team housed wide receiver Mario Craver, offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, and linebacker Taurean York.

Concepcion has been one of college football's most electric players. Whether he's burning defensive backs in the passing game, taking a jet sweep from one side of the field to another, or turning into Dante Hall in the return game, the former NC State wideout has many ways to flash his skills, totaling 57 receptions for 886 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2025 season.

Zuhn has been hailed by many as one of college football's most premier offensive lineman, and with the protection of himself and the other lineman, quarterback Marcel Reed had more than enough time to work his magic in the pocket, and the A&M running game was as solid as ever during the year.

What can be said about Cashius Howell that hasn't been said already? The man just has a knack for terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and sniffing out run-pass option plays. It's like he has a motor that just keeps going and going when he's on the line of scrimmage.

And that motor allowed him to prove those that snubbed him from the preseason All-SEC team wrong, totaling 19 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

"I'm not necessarily surprised that I wasn't picked to the preseason team," Howell admitted to the media back in August after the snub. "You're talking to a guy who was once rated, like, the 2,000th best player in my class, so I'm used to not getting picked and overlooked, and so it just adds fuel to the fire for me. It makes me want to set more goals and strive to achieve those goals."

Craver was in the Heisman Trophy talks after his 207-yard performance against the Fighting Irish, but his performance and volume seemed to fizzle out as the season went on, still maintaining a threatening presence, nonetheless.

Bisontis was just as beneficial on the line as Zuhn was, and York, one of the team's three captains along with Zuhn, totaled 67 tackles and a sack in another productive season on the gridiron.