Texas A&M Aggies Shemar Stewart's First NFL Contract Revealed
As the many mock drafts predicted in the lead-up to this past weekend's NFL Draft, Shemar Stewart was the only Texas A&M Aggie taken in the first round. He would later be joined by Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner as the two other Aggies to hear their names called throughout the three-day event, but both were selected on Day 2.
Obviously being a first-round pick is the goal, as it comes with more notoriety, a fifth-year option, and yes, more money. That is reflected in the contract that Stewart will receive from the Cincinnati Bengals after they made him the No. 17 overall pick.
According to OverTheCap, Stewart will sign a four-year $18.9 million contract, which will include the fifth-year option that the Bengals will have the chance to exercise. Stewart's contract will come with a base salary of $840,000.
For comparison, Stewart's now former teammates, Scourton and Shemar Turner, will also receive a base salary of $840,000 after becoming second-round selections. However, Scourton's contract value is a little over $8 million, while Turner's is over $7 million.
At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Stewart can be described as a "freak" prospect. His athletic traits are elite, which is why his performance at the Combine garnered comparison to current Cleveland Browns star and Texas A&M legend Myles Garrett.
While the wait to see if Stewart can live up to that high comparison will take a few years. The Bengals will certainly be hoping that he can experience similar success to the Aggies legend, who just signed a four-year $204 million extension with the Browns this offseason.