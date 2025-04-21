Texas A&M Freshmen Turn Heads in Maroon & White Game
Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class, which finished as the ninth best class in the nation, was at full display during the Maroon & Spring game.
“One of the benefits is that we got 24 of them here,” head coach Mike Elko said in the post spring game conference. “A lot of those kids are very talented football players and the future is very bright.”
Of those 24 players, here are a few names to keep tabs on:
Marco Jones (EDGE)
After Saturday’s performance at the Maroon & White game, it is likely that you have already heard the name “Marco Jones” surfacing across A&M content and rightfully so.
The California native had himself a day, racking up five sacks, six tackles, and a pass breakup in a standout performance.
“I think Marco Jones has a very bright future. I think he is extremely athletic. I think he’s got a tremendous ability to rush the passer,” Mike Elko said. “He’s going to be a very, very good player for us.”
The sky’s the limit for the 6-foot-5 pass rusher, who’s set to join the Aggie baseball team as well, making him an extremely unique athlete.
Adonyss Currie (Cornerback)
Currie was ranked as the fifth-best player in California and the eighth-best cornerback nationally. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Currie combines elite length and speed, evidenced by his impressive 10.5-second 100-meter dash.
A two-way player in high school, Currie showcased his athleticism on both sides of the ball. His potential as a lockdown cornerback is what stands out, evident by his interception in the spring game.
The Lancaster, California native is joining a defensive back group that gave up the fourth most passing yards per game and allowed the most yards per catch in the SEC.
Noah Mikhail (Linebacker)
Another California kid, Mikhail brings size and versatility to the Aggies’ linebacker room at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds.
Ranked as the seventh-best linebacker nationally and the eighth-best player in California, Mikhail is another of Elko’s recruits that played both ways in high school.
Texas A&M missed a total of 149 tackles in the 2024 season (per PPF), which has been the most since 2016. Mikhail’s play making ability could go a long way in improving that department, one that haunted the Aggies down the stretch of last season.
Lamont Rogers (Offensive Tackle)
Lamont Rogers is the cornerstone of A&M’s 2025 offensive line haul. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman was ranked as the 9th best player in Texas and 26th nationally.
The five-star recruit likely won’t see the field in 2025, as A&M returns all five starters on the offensive line.
However, with a year to develop behind a veteran O-line and a rare blend of size and strength, Rogers is well-positioned for a breakout season in 2026.
Kiotti Armstrong (Tight End)
Armstrong, a 6-foot-6, 254-pounder, is a true physical specimen and one player A&M fans should keep an eye out for.
While Theo Melin-Ohrström and Amari Niblack sit ahead of him on the depth chart, it’s Armstrong who may have the highest upside.
With his towering frame and basketball background, don’t be surprised if offensive coordinator Collin Klein draws up red zone packages to take advantage of his mismatch potential.
Jerome Myles (Wide Receiver)
Although he did not participate in the Maroon & White game, Myles is set to join the team this summer as he continues to rehab from an ACL injury.
“He looks like he’s recovering well,” Elko said. “When you see him size-wise, he has all the physical characteristics to be a really good player.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver is one of the most exciting recruits in the 2025 class. Although not as tall, his jump ball ability and elite speed should help fill the gap that Noah Thomas’ departure left behind.