All Aggies

Texas A&M Star Linebacker Named To NFL Draft Watchlist

The Aggies are loaded with NFL-caliber talent heading into the 2025 college football season.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts after catching the ball for an interception in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts after catching the ball for an interception in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York has been named as a “Linebacker to know” for the 2026 NFL Draft by PFF College.

York has been dynamic at the linebacker position for the Aggies. He enters his junior season as a second-year captain and the leader of coach Mike Elko’s defense. Standing at six-foot, 235-pounds, York is slightly on the short end for an NFL linebacker but makes up for what he lacks in height with effort.

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) and linebacker Danny Lockhart Jr. (54) celebrate with the Southwest Classic tro
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) and linebacker Danny Lockhart Jr. (54) celebrate with the Southwest Classic trophy after the Aggies victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As a sophomore, York was 12th in the SEC in tackles, logging 82, with 9.5 tackles for loss. He was nominated for Defensive MVP and Defensive Skill awards at the team awards ceremony. As a freshman, York was named to ESPN Freshman All-American and 2023 SEC All-Freshman Teams. He recorded 74 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss while playing next to now-Green Bay Packers standout linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

York and Cooper have very similar playstyles. They are both explosive, quick-trigger players who live in the backfield. They both impress in coverage. The only things that Cooper has that York does not is his near-defensive back speed and his height, allowing him to be more patient when making his reads. Cooper’s skill set was enough to get him selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. An extra year to develop and showcase his skills should push York up draft boards.

Aside from York, Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr., LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr. and Whit Weeks, Ole Miss’ Suntarine Perkins, Alabama’s Deontae Lawson and Georgia’s C.J. Allen.

feed

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He is a senior journalism major with a sport management minor at Texas A&M. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also serves as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

Home/Football