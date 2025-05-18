Texas A&M Star Linebacker Named To NFL Draft Watchlist
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York has been named as a “Linebacker to know” for the 2026 NFL Draft by PFF College.
York has been dynamic at the linebacker position for the Aggies. He enters his junior season as a second-year captain and the leader of coach Mike Elko’s defense. Standing at six-foot, 235-pounds, York is slightly on the short end for an NFL linebacker but makes up for what he lacks in height with effort.
As a sophomore, York was 12th in the SEC in tackles, logging 82, with 9.5 tackles for loss. He was nominated for Defensive MVP and Defensive Skill awards at the team awards ceremony. As a freshman, York was named to ESPN Freshman All-American and 2023 SEC All-Freshman Teams. He recorded 74 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss while playing next to now-Green Bay Packers standout linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.
York and Cooper have very similar playstyles. They are both explosive, quick-trigger players who live in the backfield. They both impress in coverage. The only things that Cooper has that York does not is his near-defensive back speed and his height, allowing him to be more patient when making his reads. Cooper’s skill set was enough to get him selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. An extra year to develop and showcase his skills should push York up draft boards.
Aside from York, Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr., LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr. and Whit Weeks, Ole Miss’ Suntarine Perkins, Alabama’s Deontae Lawson and Georgia’s C.J. Allen.