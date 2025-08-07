Texas A&M's Mark Nabou Jr. Gives Fall Camp Update
Nothing can derail the hype of a season like injuries can, especially during the first game of the season, to a key player along the offensive line.
For the Texas A&M Aggies and Mark Nabou Jr., though, that was his reality after suffering a knee injury and a tear during the season opener against Notre Dame.
In his return to fall camp, Nabou detailed his rehab and return to the team while speaking with the media after practice.
Finding A Friend In The Darkness
Nabou wasn't the only member of the 2024 Aggies who suffered an injury that would sideline them for a while; running back Rueben Owens sustained a foot injury before the season began that would see him miss the first 11 games.
“You see your teammates pad up and get ready in the locker room and it definitely brings you down, but someone’s got to bring the energy. Me and (Rueben Owens) built a great connection through that rehab process, so I think that’s what it is.”
While the idea of being out for the season was tough for Nabou, especially after being named the starting center for the year, it was refreshing to find someone else to go through the injury process with. Finding purpose in bringing energy to his teammates while sidelined, especially through music, kept them pushing through the grueling process until they could return.
The connection allowed them to help running back Le'Veon Moss when he suffered an injury in November, keeping him grounded through his rehab, which Nabou and Owens were a few months into.
“We just tried to show him we’re going through the same process, too. Everything gets better. You just have to put in the work and time. Let time go and you’re going to get better soon.”
Ready To Contribute
Now that he returns to the field, finding his spot will be part of the challenge in his return, but for Nabou he isn't particularly worried about that part of the process.
“Everybody wants to be on the field, especially at A&M, but to be honest with you, I’m just enjoying the moment. It doesn’t matter where I play, I’m just trying to have fun and give it my all.”
Part of that is the offense the Aggies run, which allows offensive linemen to rotate in, allowing fresh bodies the same way a defensive line rotation does. Now back on the field, in the huddle with his teammates, Nabou believes this is the year the Aggies finally break through.
“If we just stay healthy, I don’t see anyone stopping us.”