Texas A&M Among Top Recruiting Spenders
It wasn't all that long ago that the thought of collegiate athletes being paid seemed so foreign, but times have certain changed over the past few years.
Now, collegiate athletes being paid through NIL (name, image and likeness), is the norm after landmark court cases in the past few years. While it's mainly the stars and established players cashing in big, younger players and even high-school recruits are earning decent pay days on their own, and schools better come prepared.
Fortunately, the Texas A&M Aggies, who have a host of NIL money at their disposal, are absolutely not afraid to play ball.
Texas A&M Spent Third-Most Money on Recruiting in 2024
On3 recently released its top 20 recruiting budgets for 2024, which Pete. Nakos described as the "arms race" of college football. Texas A&M came in at third place with a recruiting budget of $4.1 million, albeit a distant third behind Tennessee ($5.3 million) and Alabama ($5.2 million).
- Tennessee - $5.3 million
- Alabama - $5.2 million
- Texas A&M - $4.1 million
- Georgia - $4.0 million
- Oklahoma - $3.8 million
- Texas - $3.6 million
- Clemson - $3.1 million
- Penn State - $2.8 million
- Washington - $2.8 million
- Florida - $2.7 million
- LSU - $2.4 million
- Oregon - $2.3 million
- Nebraska - $2.1 million
- Minnesota - $2.1 million
- Rutgers - $2.1 million
- Ole Miss - $2.0 million
- Illinois - $2.0 million
- South Carolina - $1.9 million
- Georgia Tech - $1.9 million
- USF - $1.9 million
Like every school, Texas A&M has had to adjust to the new costs springing up all over college athletics. Recently, athletic director Trev Alberts even announced a savings plan with budget cuts to certain teams, "right-sizing" the workforce and decreased variable expenses.
“... You first put as the North Star: ‘What is in the best long-term interest of Texas A&M and Texas A&M athletics?’ Period," Alberts said in June. "This is not 'What's in the best interest of Trev Alberts or any other individual or organization.' It has to be, ‘This is about Texas A&M.'"
The new house settlement should create a more even playing field across college athletics, as each school will now distribute $20.5 million in revenue to its student athletes.
However, wealthier schools, such as Texas A&M, should still have an advantage in attracting top-tier talent. With a loaded alumni base, the Aggies appear to be a sleeping giant in the college football landscape, it's just a matter of putting all the pieces together.