Why Texas A&M Veteran RB Could Play a Major Role This Season
It is no secret that Texas A&M has an incredible backfield this season, especially when it comes to the running back room that is loaded with Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, Rueben Owens II, and EJ Smith.
Head coach Mike Elko spoke with TexAgs about Smith's touchdown run that he had against UTSA during the Aggies' season opener, as well as three straight defensive blocks he gave to teammate KC Concepcion on an 80-yard punt return touchdown.
In the Aggies' 42-24 win against UTSA, Smith was a vital player, scoring his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. His touchdown was the last points scored for the Aggie offense against the Roadrunners, as well as his first of hopefully many of the season.
EJ Smith's Dynamic Playing Style
"Everybody in that stable is happy for the guy who scores and that's cool to see," Elko said about Smith's touchdown effort.
While scoring a touchdown is a big deal for any player, it was actually Smith's blocking abilities that caught the attention of people all around the country. The first touchdown of the game came from Concepcion, yet it would've been nearly impossible without Smith's blocks.
"It was a subtle reward for what we saw on the punt return," Elko said. "When you have a chance to reward a kid for that effort, you get the opportunity to do it."
What To Expect From Smith
As the season is just starting to get underway for Texas A&M, there are a few things you can expect from Smith this season. As he is in his sixth year of college football, spending four seasons at Stanford and two at Texas A&M, he is a veteran player who has a lot to offer.
1. Consistency
The first thing to expect from Smith is consistency. Last season, he had at least one carry in 11 of the 12 games he played in, meaning he is a trustworthy running back who can pick up positive yards for the Aggies.
2. Hard Work
While Smith's name may get lost in the box score to players like Moss and Daniels, he is just as important to Texas A&M's offense as he is a resilient player and leader. Regardless of whether Smith is starting the game, coming in for an injured player, or any other situation, he will always give his best effort.
As the season continues to progress, expect Smith to continue to carry the ball and pick up positive yards for the Aggies.