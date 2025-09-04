All Aggies

Why Texas A&M Veteran RB Could Play a Major Role This Season

Texas A&M RB EJ Smith was a huge impact versus the Roadrunners, but you wouldn't be able to tell by the box score.

Olivia Sims

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith (22) and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith (22) and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
It is no secret that Texas A&M has an incredible backfield this season, especially when it comes to the running back room that is loaded with Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, Rueben Owens II, and EJ Smith.

Head coach Mike Elko spoke with TexAgs about Smith's touchdown run that he had against UTSA during the Aggies' season opener, as well as three straight defensive blocks he gave to teammate KC Concepcion on an 80-yard punt return touchdown.

In the Aggies' 42-24 win against UTSA, Smith was a vital player, scoring his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. His touchdown was the last points scored for the Aggie offense against the Roadrunners, as well as his first of hopefully many of the season.

EJ Smith's Dynamic Playing Style

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) and Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith (22) celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

"Everybody in that stable is happy for the guy who scores and that's cool to see," Elko said about Smith's touchdown effort.

While scoring a touchdown is a big deal for any player, it was actually Smith's blocking abilities that caught the attention of people all around the country. The first touchdown of the game came from Concepcion, yet it would've been nearly impossible without Smith's blocks.

"It was a subtle reward for what we saw on the punt return," Elko said. "When you have a chance to reward a kid for that effort, you get the opportunity to do it."

What To Expect From Smith

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) hands the ball to Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith (22) against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As the season is just starting to get underway for Texas A&M, there are a few things you can expect from Smith this season. As he is in his sixth year of college football, spending four seasons at Stanford and two at Texas A&M, he is a veteran player who has a lot to offer.

1. Consistency

The first thing to expect from Smith is consistency. Last season, he had at least one carry in 11 of the 12 games he played in, meaning he is a trustworthy running back who can pick up positive yards for the Aggies.

2. Hard Work

While Smith's name may get lost in the box score to players like Moss and Daniels, he is just as important to Texas A&M's offense as he is a resilient player and leader. Regardless of whether Smith is starting the game, coming in for an injured player, or any other situation, he will always give his best effort.

As the season continues to progress, expect Smith to continue to carry the ball and pick up positive yards for the Aggies.

Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

