Texas A&M Answered 3 Major Questions Against Arkansas

Following a two-game losing streak, the Texas A&M Aggies found themselves staring down the barrel of losing the season, searching desperately for a win to reignite the season.

With the Arkansas Razorbacks coming to College Station for a heated rivalry matchup, the Aggies needed to answer critical questions regarding the outlook for the rest of the year.

The Aggies dominated the Razorbacks, getting a big 34-7 win over their rivals, and perhaps more importantly, answered three critical questions that could change the rest of the season.

An Established Offensive Identity

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense needed a change, or something to show sustained success on offensive drives this season. That remained critical entering week five, needing to show a spark on the offensive side of the ball.

The Aggies found that in the running game, a part of the offensive attack that had been missing since the first week of the season. The team finished with 231 rushing yards, the second-highest of the year, powered by four different rushers with 25 yards or more.

The offense is still looking for explosive plays, but has found success when the ground game remains a part of the game plan.

Finding Success With Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that Marcel Reed was struggling heading into the week five matchup, and while it seemed to radiate through the entire offense, getting him back in a rhythm was a clear priority for offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

That's exactly what happened, as Reed finished the game with his second-highest completion percentage of the season (68.4) on the fewest attempts of the year (19), ending with 170 passing yards.

The key was finding quick throws, as Reed had the fourth-lowest average depth of target in week five, with the passes going an average of 4.6 yards. Keeping him in the groove and confident will make a big difference for the rest of the year.

Secondary Thrives

Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) and Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrated after sacking Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big question coming into the season wasn't if the secondary for the Aggies would be good, as expectations around them were to be, but instead, it was if they could get the takeaways that avoided them last season.

Not only did the secondary dominate, allowing just 111 receiving yards, but they were stout in all areas, helping the run game as well. More importantly, Dalton Brooks got an interception on the first drive of the game, setting an immediate tone.

By the time the final whistle had blown, two more interceptions could have been corralled by the Aggies, but they were unable to complete the catch. The secondary is starting to heat up and create positive turnovers this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.