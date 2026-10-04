Texas A&M Gets Much-Needed Response Against Arkansas, But Questions Remain

There’s no better medicine than the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas A&M, which entered Saturday’s contest wounded and limping following back-to-back losses to Kentucky and LSU — the latter of which was a blowout of epic proportions and sent the Aggie faithful into a spiral of almost even greater proportions — pulled off a comfortable 34-7 victory over the Razorbacks at Kyle Field that, at least for now, calmed the waters.

The offense looked crisp. The defense was dominant. Everything was firing on all cylinders. All in all, it was a great night for the Aggies.

But how much can be taken away from a win like this? Is Texas A&M back to normal, or was this just a blip on the radar against a team that, quite frankly, will be lucky to win another game all season?

Texas A&M Got Exactly What It Needed

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is probably a middle ground somewhere between declaring every problem solved and completely dismissing what happened Saturday night.

Texas A&M needed this. After two weeks of watching many of the issues that had quietly existed under the radar earlier in the season become considerably more pronounced against Kentucky and LSU, the Aggies needed a night where football looked easy again. They needed the offense to find some rhythm, the defense to control a game and, perhaps more than anything, a reminder that the previous two weeks didn’t have to define the rest of the season.

That is exactly what Arkansas provided.

The problem is that the Razorbacks haven’t shown much life against any opponent with a pulse this season, which makes it difficult to treat Saturday as definitive proof that everything Texas A&M struggled with over the previous two games has suddenly disappeared like a David Blaine magic trick. The Aggies were supposed to look better against Arkansas. They were supposed to control the game, and anything resembling what happened against LSU would’ve created a considerably larger problem in College Station.

Instead, Texas A&M did what good teams are supposed to do against struggling opponents. That matters, even if it doesn’t answer every question.

The Real Tests Are Still Coming

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things only get more difficult from here.

Arkansas and a future meeting with The Citadel represent the softest portions of what remains on Texas A&M’s schedule. The Aggies won’t have the same margin for error against the better teams — like Alabama, Tennessee or Texas — still waiting for them, nor can they count on every opponent making life as comfortable as Arkansas did.

It’s that fact that makes the next few weeks so crucial.

Texas A&M doesn’t need to replicate a blowout win every weekend, but it does need to carry over the things that made this performance feel so different from the previous two. The Aggies played with confidence — something that’d been lacking in the losses this season — and avoided letting one mistake snowball into catastrophe.

So, yes, Saturday didn’t prove Texas A&M is completely fixed. It did, however, give the Aggies something they desperately needed after two miserable weeks: a reason to believe they still can be.

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