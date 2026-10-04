Texas A&M Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Arkansas

The Texas A&M Aggies were on a two-game losing streak, returning back to College Station with the fate of the season hanging in the balance.

The program needed a win desperately, and with the Arkansas Razorbacks coming to town for a heated rivalry matchup on Saturdaty, the game seemed primed to be the perfect bounce-back opportunity for Mike Elko's team.

The Aggies dominated the Razorbacks 34-7, extending the recent history to winning 14 of the past 15 matchups between the two programs. How did the Aggies position groups grade out in the massive win that potentially put the season back on track?

Quarterback

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed went 13 for 19 through the air and 9 for 66 with a touchdown on the ground.

While he didn't light it up in the air or finish with a passing touchdown, he didn't turn the ball over, which makes it a workable game from him

Grade: B

Running Back Room

The Aggies were five yards short of setting a new season high in rushing yards in the game after finishing with 231. They had four rushing touchdowns, and three running backs finished with 25 yards or more.

Grade: A-

Wide Receivers

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With limited production through the air, the receivers didn't have an opportunity to make a big impact, but they finished with no drops in the game and had 135 yards after catch in the contest.

Grade: B

Offensive Line

The offensive line had one of its strongest games of the season, playing a big part in the rushing attack. Reed finished the game without being sacked and was hurried only once. However, they did commit a few false starts and had one holding call in the contest as well.

Grade: B+

Defensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Anto Saka (14) lines up against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line was a solid force in this one, but the production level didn't come from everyone. Landon Rink led the team with 1.5 tackles for loss, while Anto Saka added half a tackle for loss with two quarterback hurries, and Marco Jones added one sack and a tackle for loss.

Grade: B+

Linebackers

Daymion Sanford and Noah Mikhail continue to be a great pairing for the Aggies, with Sanford finishing with a tackle for loss. Ray Coney is still looking to make the impact many thought he would, but the defense has benefited greatly from Sanford and Mikhail.

Grade: A

Secondary

The secondary had their best game of the season, and minus one touchdown to Chris Marshall, who has been a problem for everyone this season, they played nearly lights out. The secondary only surrendered 111 receiving yards, while Dalton Brooks also had an interception in the win.

Grade: A+

Special Teams

David Olano continues to be the answer to the Aggies' kicking prayers. He was perfect on extra points while also making a 50-yard field goal and an insane 57-yard field goal in the win.

Grade: A+

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