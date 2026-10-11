3 Texas A&M Players Who Stood Out in Loss to Missouri
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It’s almost easier to go down the list of Texas A&M players who didn’t stand out against Missouri.
The Aggies’ 27-6 loss was embarrassing, not because losing on the road to the No. 14 team in the country is some unforgivable offense in a vacuum, but because of how completely overmatched Texas A&M looked while doing it. The offense managed just 216 total yards and 29 on the ground, while Marcel Reed threw two interceptions and failed to lead the Aggies into the end zone. Texas A&M had only 74 yards and two first downs through the first three quarters.
Finding three players who truly “stood out,” then, requires looking mostly toward a defense that kept the Aggies alive as long as it reasonably could.
Daymion Sanford Gave Texas A&M an Early Opportunity
Daymion Sanford provided Texas A&M with perhaps its best chance to completely change the direction of the game.
The senior linebacker intercepted Austin Simmons on Missouri’s opening possession, giving the Aggies a turnover on their opponent’s first drive for the second straight week. It was Sanford’s second career interception and should have created the kind of early momentum Texas A&M desperately needed on the road.
The offense ultimately failed to take full advantage of it, which became a theme throughout the afternoon, but Sanford still deserves credit for putting Texas A&M in that position.
Jordan Shaw Remained Productive
Jordan Shaw was probably Texas A&M’s most consistently productive defender.
The senior nickelback finished with a team-high eight tackles and a career-best 1.5 tackles for loss, continuing to make plays even as Missouri gradually wore down the Aggies’ defense. Mike Elko acknowledged afterward that his defense hung around for a while before eventually tiring, and Shaw was one of the biggest reasons it remained competitive for as long as it did.
David Olano Was Basically the Offense
There is something rather bleak about a kicker being one of the easiest choices for a “standout” list, but David Olano unquestionably belongs here.
Olano accounted for every Texas A&M point, hitting a 53-yard field goal in the first quarter before adding another from 27 yards in the fourth. He is now 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts this season.
Yikes, what a bad day at the office for the Texas A&M Aggies. It is never a great sign when the kicker, however good he might be, is the standout offensive player for your team on any given day.
Unfortunately for Texas A&M, that was its reality throughout its debilitating defeat to Missouri.
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Seth Dowdle graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism and joined On SI in 2025. In addition to writing for Texas A&M On SI, he writes for MLB On SI and is also the editor-in-chief at The Football Corner.Follow sethdowdle