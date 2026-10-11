3 Texas A&M Players Who Stood Out in Loss to Missouri

It’s almost easier to go down the list of Texas A&M players who didn’t stand out against Missouri.

The Aggies’ 27-6 loss was embarrassing, not because losing on the road to the No. 14 team in the country is some unforgivable offense in a vacuum, but because of how completely overmatched Texas A&M looked while doing it. The offense managed just 216 total yards and 29 on the ground, while Marcel Reed threw two interceptions and failed to lead the Aggies into the end zone. Texas A&M had only 74 yards and two first downs through the first three quarters.

Finding three players who truly “stood out,” then, requires looking mostly toward a defense that kept the Aggies alive as long as it reasonably could.

Daymion Sanford Gave Texas A&M an Early Opportunity

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) reacts with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daymion Sanford provided Texas A&M with perhaps its best chance to completely change the direction of the game.

The senior linebacker intercepted Austin Simmons on Missouri’s opening possession, giving the Aggies a turnover on their opponent’s first drive for the second straight week. It was Sanford’s second career interception and should have created the kind of early momentum Texas A&M desperately needed on the road.

The offense ultimately failed to take full advantage of it, which became a theme throughout the afternoon, but Sanford still deserves credit for putting Texas A&M in that position.

Jordan Shaw Remained Productive

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) runs in for a touchdown as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Jordan Shaw (8) makes the tackle during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shaw was probably Texas A&M’s most consistently productive defender.

The senior nickelback finished with a team-high eight tackles and a career-best 1.5 tackles for loss, continuing to make plays even as Missouri gradually wore down the Aggies’ defense. Mike Elko acknowledged afterward that his defense hung around for a while before eventually tiring, and Shaw was one of the biggest reasons it remained competitive for as long as it did.

David Olano Was Basically the Offense

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano (24) celebrates after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is something rather bleak about a kicker being one of the easiest choices for a “standout” list, but David Olano unquestionably belongs here.

Olano accounted for every Texas A&M point, hitting a 53-yard field goal in the first quarter before adding another from 27 yards in the fourth. He is now 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts this season.

Yikes, what a bad day at the office for the Texas A&M Aggies. It is never a great sign when the kicker, however good he might be, is the standout offensive player for your team on any given day.

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, that was its reality throughout its debilitating defeat to Missouri.