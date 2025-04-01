Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts Releases Statement on Buzz Williams Departure
And here we are again. Another coaching change under Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts.
After much speculation in recent days, Texas A&M head basketball coach Buzz Williams finalized a six-year deal to become the new head coach of the Maryland Terrapins Tuesday afternoon, ending a tenure in Texas A&M that started in 2019.
Almost immediately after the news broke of the signing, Alberts released a statement regarding Williams' departure, and expressed gratitude for Buzz's service to the men's basketball team.
"We would like to thank Buzz for his years of service heading up our men's basketball program. We wish he and Corey and their family all the best moving forward," Alberts said in his press release, first released by TexAgs. We are excited about the future of Aggie basketball, and we will find the right leader for our program."
In Williams' six seasons in College Station, he led the Maroon and White to 120 wins and 73 losses, which included a 56-44 record in conference play.
The last seasons have all resulted in NCAA Tournament appearances for the Aggies. 2023 saw the Penn State Nittany Lions knock out the Aggies in the first round of the tournament, and the following two appearances saw the team make it to the round of 32 before being eliminated by the Houston Cougars and Michigan Wolverines, respectively.
And it is no secret the impact that the Texas native has had on his players during his time with the Aggies, as Aggie guard Manny Obaseki sang the coach's praises after the loss to Michigan in this year's tournament, which ended up being both men's last games with Texas A&M.
"That man right there next to Wade (Taylor) is one of the greatest people you'll ever meet. He's one of the greatest coaches of all time, in basketball, in general. He's changed my life. He's changed each and every one of our lives," Obaseki said. "Coach Buzz, you mean everything to me. I love you. No matter what, I know you're going to be one call away or one text away. No matter what anybody else says, he's one of the greatest."
Needless to say, the Terrapins have landed an impactful coach that they hope can instill that same trust and love in their team.
As for Texas A&M, the program will now begin their third head coach search since late 2023, in what is already set to be a busy offseason for the team.