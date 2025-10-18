All Aggies

Texas A&M Defender Seeking Rare Achievement Against Arkansas

Already having a breakout season, this Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman is chasing a feat last achieved back in 2017.

Noah Ruiz

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after sacking Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Texas A&M football enters a showdown with Arkansas, chasing a historic program goal: getting off to its first 7-0 start since the 1994 season. A goal surely worth going after, but for defensive lineman Cashius Howell, an individual feat is at stake, which is becoming the first Aggie with double-digit sacks since Landis Durham's 10.5 in 2017.

Though it will be tough sledding versus such a dynamic Razorback offense, Howell is no stranger to multi-sack games after notching three sacks in each of two different games, launching the Kansas City, Missouri native to the national spotlight.

Howell leads the Southeastern Conference in sacks with eight, though the Arkansas offensive line will pose a significant challenge as one of the best in the league. Additionally, even though the Razorbacks post a dismal 2-4 record, they still possess an offense that sits in the top-25 nationally.

All-MAC to All-American

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Big sack totals are not an uncommon occurrence for Howell, as the redshirt senior is used to doing damage in the defensive backfield. He captured the interest of head coach Mike Elko and Co. after his final year at Bowling Green, as he led the Mid-American Conference with 9.5 sacks in 12 games.

Now with the Aggies and halfway through the 2025 campaign, Howell is giving his 2023 season a run for its money by tallying eight sacks already, leaving him one-and-a-half off of his personal best. Should he reach two full sacks against Arkansas, then he will cement himself in rare company with double-digit sacks.

The veteran pass rusher has already landed on PFF's Midseason All-American list and has differentiated himself as among the country's most elite defensive linemen. The Aggies will need his expertise against the Razorbacks, as their second road game of the season will kick off a three-game road odyssey.

Chasing Durham

Sep 30, 2017; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Landis Durham (46) in action during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. The Aggies defeat the Gamecocks 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's been quite a while since the Aggies have had themselves a real sack-chaser on defense, with the last one coming from defensive lineman Landis Durham's fantastic junior season, where he surprised the country and conference alike with 10.5 sacks.

Ironically enough, two of those sacks came against Arkansas, eventually helping the Aggies secure one of their 12 victories over the Razorbacks in the past 13 matchups. If there is any time for Howell to replicate Durham's success, it would surely be welcomed against a rival opponent on the road.

Is Howell in for his third multi-sack game of the year, or is the Arkansas offensive line going to figure out how to stop this pass-rushing freight train? Time to tune in at 2:30 p.m. CT to find out.

Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

