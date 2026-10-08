Texas A&M Cannot Waste Its Opportunity at Missouri

Heading into the halfway point of its 2026 season, Texas A&M football faces a critical road test against No. 14 Missouri. It not only gives head coach Mike Elko's squad a chance at its first ranked win of the season, but also offers a chance to move past an emotional start. From starting off Southeastern Conference play 0-2 to lacking in explosive plays, the Aggies are looking to recapture a sense of identity strong enough to take them through a daunting schedule.

Against Arkansas, A&M was able to get the first steps out of the way, calling on the run game to free up some breathing room for quarterback Marcel Reed and finally get some sort of rhythm in the passing game. The defense held the Razorbacks to a single touchdown, and the fifth-largest crowd in A&M history was able to rejoice that the hard times were behind them... or so it seems.

As much as emotions were running high last Saturday, Arkansas pales in comparison to what Missouri has in store, with its quarterback Austin Simmons yet to throw an interception with 13 touchdown passes. Therefore, a 1-2 SEC record does not leave A&M with much margin for error on its quest for a lengthy postseason.

Must-win all the way?

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, to answer the rhetorical question, the answer is almost certainly a "yes". Dropping their first two league competitions puts the Aggies in a bind that leaves them essentially one loss away from losing any sort of consideration for the College Football Playoff. But luckily (and perhaps in its own way, unluckily), A&M has one of the hardest remaining schedules in football, and a clean sweep would be its ticket in.

But the Aggies can't get too far ahead of themselves, especially when visiting the Tigers for the second year in a row. The latter looked indomitable after a 35-point margin of victory over Florida, meaning A&M will have its work cut out for it if star wide receiver Mario Craver isn't ready to go. However, wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman is easing back into form and the run game seems to be gaining traction thanks to its true freshman duo.

Rookie sensations Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards accounted for three touchdowns against the Razorbacks, and if the Aggies can get a similar performance against the Tigers, the sky's the limit. But for as good as the two looked last week, reinforcements might be on the way, with Jamarion Morrow on his way back from injury. Morrow, a Tennessee native like his quarterback, too, shined in his true freshman season last year and is itching to get back into full action.

Even with the returning star power, the Aggies will have to be the masters of their own emotions to reverse course on their SEC journey. Even if they were to defeat the Tigers in their own den, three ranked matchups await in the home stretch. But putting themselves at a 2-2 record in conference play is too good an opportunity to pass up in such a top-heavy league.

Of the 16 teams in the conference, 10 of them have no or just one conference loss, meaning one game could be the only separation between a top-five unit and the bottom of the barrel come the final weeks of the season. Therefore, if the Aggies are certain of themselves as they seem, the Tigers will need to be their next victim to keep their dreams alive.

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