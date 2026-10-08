Texas A&M Suddenly Has a Good Problem at Running Back

The Texas A&M Aggies have had to answer plenty of questions surrounding the offense, and heading into week six of the season, there still remain a few key areas that need to be answered.

The newest one falls on the running back room as running back Jamarion Morrow's return to health and the emergence of KJ Edwards create an embarrassment of riches in the backfield.

Now the Aggies hit the road to take on the Missouri Tigers, and must answer how the backfield will divide the carries, keeping an established rhythm on offense, and using all three play makers to find success.

Three's a Crowd

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Aggies, part of their struggles came from a lack of offensive identity, spending the first five weeks of the season learning more about who the offense was, and what would get them back to an elite level.

In the dominant week five win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, while it signified the end of the losing streak, it perhaps signaled something more: that an identity had been found. They finished the contest with their second-most rushing yards of the season, reaching a team total of 231.

It was led by Edwards, who finished tied with quarterback Marcel Reed with 66 yards. He accomplished that number despite receiving the lowest carries of the three-man rotation of Reuben Owens II and Carsyn Baker.

With Edwards' breakout game and the Aggies continuing to trust him with the ball, the Aggies now have to face a tough choice with Marrow coming back healthy as well.

Owens is the undisputed starter, with the experience and the coaching staff's trust to be the No. 1 option in the backfield. However, Marrow and Edwards both have fresher legs than him, with 28 and 16 carries this year, respectively.

Due to that, Morrow and Edwards could split the workload 50-50, helping the former of the two work back into game shape and shake off the rust slightly.

Owens is the largest of the three running backs, which will serve him well in maintaining his third-down carrying ability, suggesting an easier route to breaking through carries in short-yardage situations.

With Edwards averaging six yards a carry, though, his explosive playmaking is real, and could be a big piece of the offense, but as a true freshman, he will need to make the most of his time on the field to earn the trust for more work.

It's not a problem for the Aggies to have too much talent, but failing to establish a rhythm could hurt the offense more than help it, and as Morrow works back, Edwards has an opportunity to establish himself in his role.

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