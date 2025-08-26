Texas A&M Captain Signs Elite NIL Deal
Ahead of the start of the 2025 college football season, Texas A&M captain Taurean York signed an NIL deal with SeatGeek, he announced on social media Tuesday morning. York, a junior linebacker from Temple, Texas, secured his first NIL deal, as the amount is undisclosed.
SeatGeek signed 11 college football players from 11 different schools, including eight players from the Southeastern Conference. Through this deal, fans can use promo code YORK10 to secure 10 percent off tickets.
For both SeatGeek and York, this deal is huge for both of them as SeatGeek has added a top defensive player to its NIL program, while York has found a new and innovative way to connect to fans in a way.
York Ahead Of The 2025 Season
With a new and exciting way to interact with the 12th Man through his NIL deal with SeatGeek, York will be a familiar face returning to Texas A&M's squad as well as a name that will be heard throughout the season, as he is a key player for the Aggies.
Heading into his junior season, York has played his last two years with the Aggies, even earning captain honors during his sophomore year. He has played in all 26 games for the Aggies throughout the last two seasons, totaling 156 tackles.
As a captain and dominant defensive player, SeatGeek secured a deal with York who ranked 12th in the SEC last season in tackles with 82. Ahead of Week 1, York got his deal signed with SeatGeek giving fans the opportunity to use his code all throughout the season.
While York has signed his deal with SeatGeek, he looks ahead at his third year of college football, one that should be outstanding for him, as it seems he is just getting better each and every year. As a freshman in 2023, York had 74 total tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss.
After being named to the SEC All-Freshman team, an ESPN Freshman All-American, and finishing as a semi-finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year, it is safe to say that York is an important piece to this Aggie defense.
He only continued to get better in his sophomore year as he was elected team captain and improved his numbers on defense. He led the Aggies in total tackles with 82, while the next player had 59, really separating himself from the other members on defense.
With the Aggies headed into Kyle Field for the first time on Saturday, August 30, catch York and the Aggies in action against UTSA.