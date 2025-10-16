What Happened Last Time Between Texas A&M and Arkansas?
The Texas A&M Aggies-Arkansas Razorbacks rivalry may have a different venue this year - moving back to campus after more than a decade at AT&T Stadium - but rest assured, there's absolutely no love lost between the teams.
The Aggies have faced the Razorbacks 81 times since their first game in 1903, more than any other opponent from outside the state of Texas. Arkansas leads the all-time series 42-36-3, but Texas A&M has dominated lately, winning 12 of 13 matchups since joining the SEC back in 2012.
Last year's game was no exception to that trend, but it was a bit closer than many expected.
Marcel Reed's 3 TDs Led Texas A&M to Narrow Win Over Arkansas
In the final meeting at AT&T Stadium for the foreseeable future, the Aggies defeated the Razorbacks 21-17 back on Sept. 28, 2024.
Texas A&M started this game about as poorly as possible on defense, as Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green hit Isaac TeSlaa for a 75-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage. The Aggies evened the score later in the quarter, but the Razorbacks came right back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to take a 14-7 lead.
After that, though, the Aggies' defense finally settled in. A Green fumble deep in Arkansas territory allowed Texas A&M to tie the game 14-14 early in the second quarter, and an interception later in the frame allowed the Aggies to take that score into halftime.
The third quarter was relatively uneventful, but the Razorbacks put together a nice drive to take the lead with a field goal. On the ensuing drive, Marcel Reed led the Aggies 75 yards on eight plays and hit Tre Watson from five yards out for what would ultimately be the game-winning touchdown.
Nic Scourton sacked Green on the final drive to force a fumble, allowing the Aggies to run out the clock and seal the win.
Reed had himself a great night, completing 11 of 22 passes for 163 yards and scoring three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). Le'Veon Moss had 13 carries for 117 yards, while Noah Thomas had six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.
For Arkansas, Green completed 23 of 41 passes for 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception. TeSlaa had five receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.
The Aggies are heavy favorites once again heading into Saturday's game at Razorback Stadium, so they'd like to avoid another close call like they had last year.