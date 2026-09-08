Texas A&M's Defense Did Something Against Missouri State That Deserves More Attention

Sometimes you don’t have to look all that far to find the answer to the question.

In this case, the question is, “How did Texas A&M beat Missouri State 50-0?” Well, the Aggies’ offense, while sluggish at first, was able to utilize its superior skill and ability to overpower an outmatched Missouri State defense, for one.

Oh, and the other side of the ball completely balled out as well, as the defense allowed just 67 — yes, that’s right, 67 — yards in a dominating effort that might not be matched by that unit all year long.

And that’s the simple answer. When somebody asks, “What part of the defensive effort was the most impressive?” it’s easy to point toward that statistic. Because when everything is said and done, if the opponent can’t move the ball, then it’s more than likely going to fail at its goal of coming away with a victory.

But there’s another number from the shutout that might tell us more about what Texas A&M can carry into its matchup with Arizona State.

Texas A&M Kept Getting Off the Field

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Myles Davis (13) tackles Missouri State Bears quarterback Skyler Locklear (9) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four first downs, three turnovers, just under 17 minutes of possession, and just 1.6 yards per rush. It was an insane effort from the defense. And sure, it’s just Missouri State, but that honestly doesn’t mean all that much. Those are Division I athletes on the other side of the ball. Albeit they’re not SEC-caliber athletes, at least the vast majority of them - those players have skill, or else they wouldn’t be playing college football.

More importantly, however, was Missouri State’s inability to progress drives on later downs, as the Aggies held it to just 1-of-10 on third down and 1-of-2 on fourth down.

That’s the part of the performance that should be particularly encouraging for Texas A&M. Whenever the Aggies had an opportunity to end a possession, they almost always did. That ability is going to matter considerably more against Arizona State.

Arizona State Presents a Much Different Challenge

Sep 5, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham after the game against the Morgan State Bears at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has always been able to produce teams that can move the ball and score points, and the Sun Devils aren’t going to be overwhelmed by Texas A&M’s talent the same way Missouri State was. Sure, Sam Leavitt isn’t the quarterback in Tempe anymore, but doubting Dillingham’s ability to get the most out of his signal caller would be foolhardy.

Arizona State’s aggressiveness should also put Texas A&M in situations where its third- and fourth-down defense matters. The Aggies aren’t going to hold the Sun Devils to 67 yards, nor should anybody expect them to replicate every absurd number from Saturday evening’s shutout.

The good news is that they don’t necessarily have to.

If Texas A&M can continue getting off the field when given the opportunity, it would allow the defense to shoulder some of the load while an offense that showed some early growing pains continues to find its footing.

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