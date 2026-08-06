Does Texas A&M Have A Plan to Replace KC Concepcion This Season?

The Texas A&M Aggies got a taste of success last season after the program made its first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, and one of th emost successful regular seasons of the last few decades.

Head coach Mike Elko isn't satisfied with one year of success, though, and his quest to replicate it in 2026 seems to be an uphill battle after losing multiple key contributors in 2025 after they departed for the NFL.

While the focus on replacing the lost talent looks to be on the defensive side of the ball, replacing a critical player such as KC Concepcion will be a challenge. Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Isaiah Horton seems to be the answer on offense, but replacing Concepcion's contributions on the punt return remains in the air, but Elko hinted at a potential answer as fall camp begins.

Too Many Options is Never a Bad Thing

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Concepcion was one of the most dynamic players in college football last season. As well as being the best receiver on the team, he was one of the biggest punt returning threats in the country, finishing the year with 456 yards and two touchdowns on 25 punts, earning the Paul Hornung Award for the most dynamic player in college football.

While replacing him won't be easy, the Aggies are not devoid of talent on the roster, and there are multiple options to fill the role, as Elko alluded to in his press conference.

"Obviously, Mario Craver's going to be involved in that. Terry Bussey's going to be involved in that and I would think Isaiah Horton will have some context in that conversation as well." Elko said of the position.

Craver, who was right alongside Concepcion, was successful last year and is a viable option, and could be one of the more trustworthy options the Aggies could go with as well. He will be an integral part of the offense as well, and with his speed, he could break one or two off himself as well.

Bussey is the more enticing option. He is a dynamic playmaker with breakaway speed and could really keep opponents' punt units on their heels, making them wary of his home-run ability. Keeping him healthy the full season is a priority, and while the punt return could be a dangerous spot, he might be one of the more big-play ability options on the team.

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