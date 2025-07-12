Former Texas A&M Star Receives Major NFL Prediction for Miami Dolphins
There have been too many running backs that have come and gone in the National Football League that have an excellent rookie season, only for their career trajectory to be pulled off course by a sophomore slump.
Luckily, for Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, he was able to avoid the slump by putting up 1,499 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns, which included six receiving touchdowns and 592 yards through the air. This led all NFL backs in the 2024 season.
And according to one football publication, Achane could be set to repeat that level of production in his 2025 season.
PFF Predicts Achane to Lead NFL RBs in Catches, Receiving Yards
Pro Football Focus released a graphic predicting its stat leaders for running backs in the NFL.
In both receptions and receiving yards, Achane, the former Texas A&M back out of Missouri City, TX was the projected leader in both, as Achane also paced the running back group with 78 receptions as well.
For rushing attempts, they picked Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, which is understandable considering the carries he got in the Colts' rush-heavy attack last year.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is predicted to reclaim his NFL rushing yards title from last year, when he became the ninth back in history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also predicted by the PFF to lead in rushing touchdowns.
Barkley was eighth in rushing scores last year with 13, and was even second on his own team behind quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had 14.
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Buffalo Bills back James Cook, and Detroit Lions' Jahymr Gibbs were tied for the league lead last year with 16.
Achane's sophomore season in the pros comes right after a successful rookie campaign in 2023, which saw him post 800 yards rushing despite missing a month of action after being sidelined by a knee injury and also sharing reps throughout the year with Raheem Mostert, who finished behind San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey in rushing yards in the 2023 season.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Achane's personal success didn't spread to the rest of the team, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was yet again plagued by concussions, and the team finished 8-9, second in the AFC East, would miss the playoffs for the first time in three years and record their first losing season since the 2019 campaign.