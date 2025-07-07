ESPN Snubs Former Texas A&M Running Back From Top 10 List
Ever since he was selected with the 84th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it's hard to say if Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has dropped more jaws in Miami or in College Station while still a member of the Texas A&M Aggies.
Achane took full advantage of being the premiere back in Miami during his sophomore year with Raheem Mostert down with injury, tallying 1,499 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns, with his 592 receiving yards the most amongst NFL running backs.
But where does he match up amongst his fellow pro backs?
ESPN's Top 10 Running Backs, As Voted On By Coaches & Executives
As the 2025 NFL season nears, ESPN surveyed many league executives and coaches to rank the top 10 players at the running back position.
Unfortunately, the Missouri City, TX native was not included on the top 10 list, but he was listed as an honorable mention alongside Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving, Minnesota's Aaron Jones, New York Jets' Breece Hall, and Arizona's James Conner.
An AFC executive gave their thoughts on the Aggie back, comparing him to Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was ranked in the top 10 list, and praising him for his hard and gritty running despite his small, 5-9 stature, as well as his dual-threat abilities at receiver.
Achane's speed has been much on display since his debut, producing a 203-yard, four-touchdown performance on the ground in the third game of his rookie season as a part of Miami's 70-20 mauling of the Denver Broncos.
Number one on the list should surprise absolutely no football fan, as Philadelphia Eagles back Saquon Barkley easily took the top spot after his 2,005-yard, 15-touchdown season brought Philly a Super Bowl and Saquon the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.
And despite missing a majority of the 2024 NFL season, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey still found himself ranked fifth in the list, after topping it last year.
After all, when he's healthy, he produces MVP-caliber numbers, even for a running back.
Here is the Top 10 list, as voted on by NFL coaches and executives and produced by ESPN:
1) Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
2) Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
3) Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
4) Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5) Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
6) Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
7) Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
8) James Cook, Buffalo Bills
9) Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
10) Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints