Texas A&M quarterback Brady Hart finished his 2026-27 season with his future uncertain.

The Cocoa, Florida native came in as the backup quarterback and finished his sophomore season as the Aggies' starter for the final two games. With the season going the way it did, there is no telling what the offense will look like next year, and before Hart makes any other decisions, he said a few things will go into his decision about whether he returns to Aggieland.

“I love this university,” Hart said. “I love this program. I love my teammates. I love Coach Elko, and I'll have some conversations over these next couple days. I've just got to talk to my family, and obviously, have some conversations with the coaches, just about my future and about how are things going to go."

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Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two four-quarter games are now out there for evaluation after Hart was awarded the start for the Oklahoma and Texas matchups.

Hart threw one touchdown in those two appearances and completed 30 of his 85 passes for 332 yards. Against Texas, he completed the most passes he has since joining A&M and finished with 201 yards. He was sacked twice and posted four carries for -10 yards.

After the finale against the Longhorns, he was asked what he thought about the season overall, and he summed it up in one word.

“Frustrating,” Hart expressed. “We are all competitors. We work really hard. It's frustrating when you don't get the results.”

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There were glimpses of positive results, though, as the 6-foot-4 quarterback showed off his arm talent and accuracy at times. Hart started the game 8-for-9 and made some progress with his receivers after a quieter performance last weekend.

“I thought we had a good week of preparation, and they gave us some looks, and we had the right plays called on those looks,” Hart mentioned. “And we had some great receivers and a great offensive line that blocked for me and had some guys go up and make some plays, which is awesome.”

Without dynamic wideouts such as Ashton Bethel-Roman, Terry Bussey, and TK Norman, Hart did what he could with the depth he had left. He hit wide receiver Mario Craver and Aaron Gregory in stride, which kept the game close without a productive run game to help.

Hart discussed facing two really good defenses, which gave him confidence in his development.

“These are two really good defenses,” Hart said. “It was not an easy task offensively these past two weeks. And I think it gives me confidence that there's a lot of growth to be made. It's a good thing to see that we can move the football and all this young talent. And I'm just excited to see where the future takes us.”

Heading into the offseason, Hart was also asked about big things he would like to work on, and he made a brief remark about three notable areas for his future in football.

“I think physically, I need to get bigger and stronger, be able to run the football and take hits,” Hart stated. “I think I need to work on my mental side of the game. Obviously, my mechanics and throwing. All that kind of stuff. But yeah, there's always a ton of ways I can improve and grow.”

Closing out the evening at the podium, he took a couple of questions, including why he loved where he was playing and what gave him confidence for the 2027-28 season. Those comments drew plenty of attention, as it is an interesting week ahead for the future of the A&M football program.

“I think the people make the place,” Hart replied. “There's just some truly amazing people at this university, and I'm just so blessed that I have an opportunity to go to school here — We've got a ton of really talented young guys in our room, and I'm just excited to see how those guys grow. You can make a lot of growth in an offseason, and I think that chip on our shoulder is going to make us work a lot harder.”

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