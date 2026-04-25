Texas A&M Predicted Starting Defensive Tackle After Tyler Onyedim Picked in NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in full swing, Texas A&M football has seen some of its best make their way to the big leagues to live out their dreams as professional athletes. One of those young dreamers is defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, who first began his career in the Big 12 with Iowa State.

But after a successful campaign in Ames, Iowa, Onyedim took his talents to the Southeastern Conference, where he made a Texas-sized impact on a defensive-minded team under the command of head coach Mike Elko.

Onyedim's tenacity and strength helped earn him an invite to the NFL Draft combine and with a killer day in from of NFL brass, ultimately his card was turned in and welcome him to the league began. But who now will replace his spot with the Aggies? Let's take a look.

DJ Hicks, senior defensive tackle

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After essentially waiting in the dugout for his chance to be the true premier defensive tackle for the Aggies, DJ Hicks is heading into what will most likely be his last year of college with the expectations of being the next great Maroon and White trench hunter, where he has all the measurables to spring up draft boards in 2027.

A native of nearby Katy, Hicks is a former five-star recruit who is used to the spotlight of the Southeastern Conference. In a more solid rotational position this past season, Hicks was a force within the middle of the line, wrapping up quarterbacks and ball carriers with extreme prejudice.

Three full sacks from his position in the center of it all was the tally Hicks was able to grab will showing flashes of being a true DT1 who can slam the opposition at the point of attack, and with another daunting SEC schedule waiting next season, it will truly be the best test to see what the young man is capable of doing at the next level.

Additionally, Hicks will be one of the most veteran players out of the Aggies' defensive depth, as he has remained in Aggieland despite uncertainity with the coaching change of former boss Jimbo Fisher to head coach Mike Elko, but now with the responsibilty and full buy-in from his coaching staff, it is likely to see Hicks taking up all the space Onyedim is leaving behind and perhaps folks can see him blossom into a first-round pick consideration.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.