Texas A&M Early Signing Day Superlatives

Early Signing Day is here for the 2026 cycle and the Texas A&M Aggies are putting together yet another fantastic class, pacing them amongst the top classes of the cycle.

With many recruits putting pen to paper, signing their National Letter of Intent, committing to start and hopefully finish their collegiate career in College Station with the Aggies. Currently with the No. 9-ranked class in the cycle, according to 247Sports, there will be a lot of impact adds coming next season for Mike Elko and his team.

So with an influx of talent making its way to College Station, what superlatives were earned from the 2026 class?

Most Likely to Have Immediate Impact

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Aggies will be the beneficiaries of an immense pool of talent returning next season in the running back room, with Rueben Owens and Jamarion Morrow returning, but newly signed commit KJ Edwards could make his way into the rotation.

A Carthage, Texas native, Morrow is the No. 3-ranked running back in the country according to On3. Edwards doesn't let the notion of him being undersized slow him down either, combining explosiveness and elite ball-carrier vision with an unwillingness to go down easily, to form an elusive back who doesn't mind running downhill with a purpose either.

With elite track speed to help him hit top speed quickly, he is a threat to opposing defenses at any point on the field. He ran for an average of 13.3 yards per carry and 24 touchdowns this season for Carthage High School.

Most Loyal

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In the wild west age of college football between the transfer portal and NIL, loyalty is a lot tougher to come by nowadays, but for the Aggies, they found one loyal to their cause. Bryce Perry-Wright, the No. 3-ranked defensive tackle recruit in the class according to ESPN, held other schools at bay.

Having to fight off Clemson, Miami, and the Texas Longhorns, Perry-Wright never wavered in his commitment to Elko and the staff, remaining locked in with them and dotting his name on his letter in the morning. He will play a big role in College Station, showing versatility that will allow him to be plugged in at every position on the defensive line.

Highest Ceiling

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's no secret that, as one of the highest-ranked recruits in the county, your ceiling is expected to be higher, based on expectations. For Brandon Arrington, though, that part holds true based on his ranking and the freakish athletic ability he has shown to earn it.

As the number two-ranked athlete in the class and top-30 overall player according to On3, he will sign with the Aggies as one of the more versatile and projectable players in the class. With Olympic-level speed, clocking a 10.21 100-meter dash and a 20.25 200-meter dash, he shows elite-level speed from the cornerback position.

The Aggies will continue rolling out their Early Signing Day as the 2026 recruiting cycle slowly comes to an end.

